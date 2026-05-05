Nigerian Correctional Service Cracks Down on Contraband Smuggling with Zero-Tolerance Policy

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has intensified its efforts to combat contraband smuggling into custodial centres, with Controller General Sylvester Nwakuche declaring a zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline. The move includes sanctions against 147 staff members and a stern warning to both officers and the public about the consequences of undermining the system.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has intensified its crackdown on contraband smuggling into custodial centres, with Controller General Sylvester Nwakuche declaring a zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline.

Speaking in Abuja during the destruction of seized contraband and recovered items, Nwakuche emphasized that the trafficking of prohibited goods into correctional facilities is a serious breach of security and a direct violation of officers' oaths. He revealed that 147 staff members had already been sanctioned for misconduct, signaling a new era of accountability within the service.

Nwakuche stressed that any officer found aiding, ignoring, or facilitating such acts would face severe consequences, as these actions undermine the integrity of the correctional system. The NCoS boss highlighted the broader implications of contraband smuggling, noting that it fuels violence, sustains criminal networks, and even facilitates escape attempts. He warned that a compromised custodial environment fails to serve its purpose and poses unacceptable risks.

Nwakuche urged officers to maintain the highest standards of discipline and vigilance, assuring them that any form of compromise would be met with firm and decisive action under the law and service regulations. Additionally, he appealed to the public, families of inmates, and others interacting with correctional facilities to refrain from attempting to breach the system or influence personnel.

He cautioned against concealing prohibited items in food, clothing, or personal effects, emphasizing that the service would not tolerate such attempts to test its integrity. The NCoS's renewed commitment to combating contraband smuggling reflects a broader effort to enhance security and accountability within Nigeria's correctional system. Nwakuche's stern warnings and the recent sanctions against staff members underscore the service's determination to eliminate internal corruption and ensure that custodial centres operate as intended.

The destruction of seized contraband serves as a symbolic and practical step toward achieving this goal, sending a clear message to both officers and the public about the consequences of undermining the system. As Nigeria continues to grapple with security challenges, the NCoS's efforts to secure its facilities and maintain discipline among its personnel are critical to preventing further breaches and ensuring the safety of inmates and staff alike





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