Nigerian Correctional Service Confirms Two Inmates Escaped Okene Custodial Centre in Kogi State

Two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, on November 8, 2026, and the Nigerian Correctional Service has launched a manhunt with security agencies to recapture them.

The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed that two inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The escape occurred at about 1030 hours, according to the Kogi State Police Command, which also confirmed the incident and said it received a report from the Correctional Centre. The NCoS said it has commenced necessary actions, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, to ensure the prompt recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Also read Nigerian Correctional Service Pursues Escaped Inmates in Abuja

Official Statement From Correctional Service

In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections JN Osuji, the Service said a comprehensive report on the incident was being awaited to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape. The statement was issued at the NCoS National Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Controller-General of Corrections has directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated, with a view to identifying any lapses and taking appropriate action where necessary.

The NCoS said the situation was receiving the necessary attention and that all appropriate measures were being taken to re-arrest the fleeing inmates. It further said it would provide updates as soon as verified information became available. The Service also appealed for public understanding, vigilance and cooperation as efforts to trace and apprehend the inmates continue.

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The Kogi State Police Command said it is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees. Efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates are ongoing. The police spokesperson said: For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement I have made to the press regarding this incident.

Any information or publication attributed to me beyond this statement should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the Command. The escape has raised fresh concerns about security within custodial facilities and the Nigerian Correctional Service responsibility to prevent unauthorised escapes. The incident is the latest in a series of reported jailbreaks and escape cases that have prompted scrutiny of prison security across the country. A coordinated manhunt has been launched in collaboration with other security agencies to recapture the inmates.

Concerns Over Custodial Security

The NCoS has promised to make public further details once verified information becomes available. The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene is one of several correctional facilities in Kogi State. The two escapees were convicted inmates, according to the police command, which did not release their names or details of their convictions. The NCoS statement partly read: We have commenced necessary measures in collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt recapture of the fleeing inmates.

The Controller-General of Corrections has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape, identify any operational lapses and ensure that appropriate action is taken where necessary. The Service assured members of the public that the incident was receiving the necessary attention and that all appropriate measures were being taken to rearrest the escapees. It pledged to provide further updates as soon as verified information becomes available, while appealing for public understanding, vigilance and cooperation.

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The Kogi State Police Command said it received a report from the Correctional Centre and is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees. Efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates are ongoing. The police spokesperson stressed that her statement was the first and only official statement she has made to the press regarding the incident.

Investigation And Public Updates

She said any information or publication attributed to her beyond this statement should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the Command. The NCoS has not disclosed how the inmates escaped or whether any security breaches were identified. The Controller-General of Corrections has ordered a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape and to identify any operational lapses. The Service said appropriate action would be taken where necessary.

It also said the public would be updated as soon as verified information becomes available. The incident has renewed concerns about security within custodial facilities in Nigeria and the responsibility of the Nigerian Correctional Service to prevent unauthorised escapes.