Nigerian Citizens Demand World Bank Halt Loans

Nigerian citizens have taken to social media to demand that the World Bank stop providing loans to the country, prompting a response from the Nigerian government.

The Nigeria n government has been facing criticism from its citizens who are urging the World Bank to deny the country loans. This comes as Nigeria ns have been actively engaging with the World Bank 's social media platforms, demanding that the organization cease providing financial assistance to Nigeria .

The President's Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, addressed the situation on Arise Television, stating that it is difficult to determine if the individuals behind the social media campaign are from the opposition party. He emphasized that the government's responsibility is to adhere to the constitution and execute its duties within the legal framework.

Bwala highlighted the importance of balancing public opinion with legal obligations, suggesting that leaders must make decisions based on established laws rather than solely on public sentiment. He also pointed out that experts in the field, including the World Bank, IMF, and other financial institutions, have confirmed that Nigeria's borrowing practices are currently within acceptable limits.





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