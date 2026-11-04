NACCIMA Urges Chinese Investors to Expand Business and Partnerships in Nigeria

NACCIMA President Jani Ibrahim called on Chinese investors to increase investments in Nigeria at the third Business and Investment Forum in Guangzhou, highlighting Nigeria's market of over 200 million people and the African free trade area of 1.3 billion.

The National President of the Nigeria n Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA), Jani Ibrahim, has urged Chinese investors to do more business, invest and establish partnerships with Nigeria.

The call was made at the third edition of NACCIMA's Business and Investment Forum held in Guangzhou, China, on Monday, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by NACCIMA's National Public Relations Officer, Mrs Madinat Adigun-Oladotun. The forum attracted a significant turnout of Chinese investors and business executives from diverse sectors, including agribusiness, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, renewable energy and manufacturing, among others.

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It also drew top business executives and public sector leaders in Nigeria, who pitched various projects, ideas and investment-ready proposals to the Chinese delegation for partnerships and execution. The high-level event was organised by NACCIMA in collaboration with the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), the Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Window of Canton. It was held on the sidelines of the 140th Canton Fair.

Addressing participants, NACCIMA National President Engr. Jani Ibrahim called on Chinese investors to expand their business interests in Nigeria, increase investments and explore mutually beneficial partnerships. He said, Across China, there is a famous saying that if you want to get rich, first build the road. Nigeria and China have built the road.

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We have walked together for 55 years. Let us measure the next chapter not in memoranda signed, but in many more factories opened, jobs created, and containers sailing from Lagos to Guangzhou. Ibrahim added that the Nigerian economy was now steadier and more stable, stressing that Nigeria presented a market of over 200 million people, which also extended to about 1.3 billion people in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Ibrahim Targets Nigeria Energy And Mining

According to the NACCIMA President, Nigeria was naturally the gateway to Africa. He called for investments and partnerships in Nigeria's energy, minerals, agriculture, digital and health sectors, saying NACCIMA was ever ready to offer guidance and facilitation services. Earlier, in her opening remarks, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, Amb. Mairo Musa Abbas, said the potential of the relationship between Nigeria and China had been largely untapped.

She said, Our objective is to move beyond conventional trade, which is largely characterised by the exchange of finished products, towards a more productive partnership driven by investment, local manufacturing, technology transfer, industrial development and job creation. This is particularly important as Nigeria pursues economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at diversifying the economy, strengthening domestic production, expanding exports and creating an enabling environment for private-sector investment.

Abbas said the Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou remained committed to promoting economic diplomacy, facilitating trade and investment, and strengthening institutional relationships between Nigerian and Chinese businesses within its jurisdiction. She added, We will continue to work closely with NACCIMA, CCPIT, CCOIC, Window of Canton and other relevant institutions to facilitate business introductions, identify investment opportunities and provide appropriate guidance to Chinese investors interested in Nigeria.

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We equally encourage Nigerian businesses to utilise the Consulate as a platform for exploring opportunities within our jurisdiction in China. The Vice President of CCPIT Guangzhou, Huang Xiaofeng, welcomed the Nigerian delegation to China, restating their commitment to partnering with NACCIMA and the Nigerian Consulate in Guangzhou to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. He recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding had already been signed with NACCIMA to sustain the B2B event for greater impact.

Top dignitaries at the event included the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole; NACCIMA First Deputy President, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji; National Vice President, Jasper Nduagwuike; President, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Farouk Suleiman; NACCIMA China Relations Executive, Zakirudeen Oladotun; National Public Relations Officer, Madinat Adigun-Oladotun; and Special Adviser to the National President, Sulaiman Adoga. Other major highlights of the event were a networking session and exhibition booths featuring the University of Ilorin, the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, Lekki Worldwide Investments Ltd, Alaro City, and UNASCO Aviation Services Ltd. The forum served as a platform to strengthen economic ties and explore investment opportunities between Nigeria and China.