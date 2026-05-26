Nigerian Celebrities Decry Oyo School Kidnappings, Demand Urgent Government Action

Leading actors, musicians and producers have united in condemnation of the recent mass abductions in Oyo State, calling the federal response muted and urging swift security measures to protect students and teachers.

The recent wave of kidnappings in Oyo State has provoked a chorus of condemnation from Nigeria's entertainment community, who accuse the federal government of a muted response and demand swift, decisive action from security agencies.

On a single night in the Oriire Local Government Area, armed men seized approximately thirty‑two students and staff from three schools - Community High School in Ahoro‑Esiele, a primary school in Esiele and the Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. Among the victims was mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun, whose tragic beheading was confirmed by local media.

The brutality of the attacks has ignited outrage across the country, with prominent actors, musicians and producers using social media to voice their grief, call for national unity, and press the Tinubu administration to prioritize the protection of civilians. Actress Rachel Oniga, whose family roots run deep in Oyo, posted an emotional appeal that highlighted the personal toll of the violence.

She wrote that no Nigerian should live in fear, that every child deserves the safety of a classroom, and that families should not be forced to wake up to headlines of bloodshed. Oniga praised the efforts of the Oyo State security apparatus but urged federal authorities to intensify operations, secure the release of the abducted children, and restore confidence in the nation's education system.

Film producer and actor Kunle Remi echoed similar sentiments, decrying the apparent silence of the government amidst the ongoing abductions and the looming general elections. In a poignant statement, Remi warned that the country risks becoming numb to tragedy if political campaigns continue unimpeded while children sleep in forests, fearing for their lives. Music producer Olumide Ogunade, known on stage as ID Cabasa, offered a broader reflection on the climate of fear that now permeates everyday life in Nigeria.

He likened the public's gradual desensitisation to a frog slowly boiled in water, noting that repeated cycles of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping have eroded the collective sense of security. Ogunade criticized the tendency to politicise or religiousise the crisis, arguing that such tactics only mask the underlying failure of governance.

He called on citizens, leaders and institutions alike to break the cycle of darkness that is devouring the nation, urging immediate, coordinated action to safeguard schools, protect teachers, and prevent further loss of innocent lives. The entertainment industry's unified outcry underscores a growing demand for accountability and concrete measures to end the scourge of school kidnappings that have scarred Oyo State and beyond





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