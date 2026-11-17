Prof. Abidemi Omonisi of the Nigerian Cancer Society calls for immediate action on WHO 90:70:90 targets to combat cervical cancer amid rising national cases and deaths.

The Nigerian Cancer Society has issued an urgent call for the expansion of human papillomavirus vaccination programs, the introduction of affordable cervical cancer screening services, and significantly improved access to treatment. These measures are critical components of the broader strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat within Nigeria. The society's President and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, articulated this position in a formal statement released on Tuesday to mark the 2026 World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

Cervical Cancer Statistics and Disease Burden in Nigeria

According to data from the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for Research on Cancer Information Centre on HPV and Cancer, cervical cancer represents a severe health crisis for Nigerian women. It currently stands as the second most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among the female population in the country. Annual estimates indicate that between 12,000 and 14,900 new cases are diagnosed each year, resulting in approximately 7,900 to 10,400 deaths. These high mortality figures underscore the immediate need for systemic intervention to reduce the disease burden across all regions of Nigeria.

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Implementation of WHO 90:70:90 Strategic Targets

Prof. Abidemi Omonisi emphasized that Nigeria must transform its political commitment to the World Health Organisation's 90:70:90 targets into measurable, on-the-ground action. The first target mandates that 90 percent of girls receive full vaccination against the human papillomavirus by the age of 15, effectively preventing the primary cause of the disease. The second target requires 70 percent of women to undergo screening for cervical abnormalities at ages 35 and 45 to detect issues early. The third target stipulates that 90 percent of women diagnosed with cervical disease must receive appropriate, timely treatment to ensure survival and recovery.

Funding Gaps and Healthcare Infrastructure Requirements

Addressing the statistical challenges requires substantial financial and structural investments from government bodies. Prof. Abidemi Omonisi urged federal and state governments to increase dedicated funding for both prevention initiatives and treatment protocols. The society advocates for the integration of cervical cancer screening services into existing primary healthcare systems to improve accessibility for rural and underserved populations. Furthermore, strengthening referral systems is essential to ensure that women identified with early-stage disease are connected to specialized care facilities without delay, thereby reducing the time between diagnosis and life-saving intervention.

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Teal-Up Nigeria Campaign and Multi-Sectoral Collaboration

Under the banner of its Operation "Teal-Up" Nigeria campaign, the Nigerian Cancer Society is actively mobilizing citizens to raise awareness and support the eradication of the disease. Prof. Abidemi Omonisi stressed that the campaign must move beyond symbolic gestures, such as wearing teal, which is associated with cervical cancer awareness, and focus on sustained investment and practical action. The society plans to collaborate closely with government agencies, development partners, healthcare professionals, and local communities to advance prevention and control efforts. This multi-sectoral approach aims to create a unified front against a largely preventable disease that continues to claim thousands of lives annually.

Future Outlook for a Cervical Cancer-Free Nigeria

The leadership of the Nigerian Cancer Society maintains that achieving a cervical cancer-free Nigeria is a feasible goal given the availability of effective tools and clear strategic targets. Prof. Abidemi Omonisi stated that the time for action is now, highlighting that the necessary vaccines, screening technologies, and treatment protocols are already known. The society's commitment to working with all stakeholders signals a concerted effort to bridge the gap between policy declarations and actual healthcare delivery, ensuring that Nigerian women can access the care they need to survive and thrive.