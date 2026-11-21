The fatal hit-and-run of Abraham Osakpolor on Lagos Airport Road exposes persistent pedestrian safety failures, reigniting calls for better infrastructure and enforcement at MMIA.

The tragic death of Abraham Osakpolor, a Nigerian-Canadian citizen, on Lagos Airport Road has intensified scrutiny over the dangerous habit of jaywalking near the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). Osakpolor, who arrived from Canada on November 13, died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the busy expressway. This incident has reignited public debate regarding the persistent disregard for designated pedestrian bridge s in high-traffic zones.

Osakpolor Tragedy Details and Police Response

Abraham Osakpolor, born in Benin City, Edo State, on September 1, 1968, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, November 13. Upon landing, the 58-year-old immediate priority was retrieving his checked luggage. He made inquiries at the terminal and was directed to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) facility located near the airport perimeter along Airport Road.

Also read Lagos Airport Police Reunites Family of Deceased Nigerian-Canadian

Upon reaching the NAHCO office, Osakpolor was informed that he needed to return to the main airport terminal to make further inquiries with his specific airline. While attempting to cross the Airport Road to return to the terminal, he was hit by a moving vehicle. The driver, operating a Toyota Camry, fled the scene before being apprehended by the Airport Police Command.

Osakpolor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Mohammed Adeola, the Police Relations Officer of the Airport Police Command, issued a statement confirming the fatality. He appealed to the public for assistance in identifying Osakpolor's family, relatives, and friends. The driver has been arrested and will be charged to court.

Advertisement

Recovery of Passports and Identification Efforts

Initial searches of Osakpolor's belongings by police revealed his Nigerian passport and a mobile device lacking a SIM card. A subsequent examination by mortuary attendants uncovered his Canadian passport, confirming his dual citizenship status. Despite these findings, efforts to locate his next of kin have been unsuccessful as of the time of the police statement.

The viral nature of the police statement, which included photographs of his travel documents, sparked widespread concern and shared memories among social media users. The lack of immediate family contact highlights the vulnerability of travelers in such situations and the importance of proper identification in emergency protocols.

Social Media Outcry Over Bridge Neglect

Jet Daniel, a private jet charter operator posting as @LaceVine on X, shared images from the scene taken at 2:19 pm on the day of the accident. He highlighted the presence of a pedestrian bridge right in front of the Airport Police Command, questioning why the motorist was detained while the systemic issue of bridge neglect remains unaddressed. He noted that lawlessness endangering both pedestrians and drivers occurs daily in that area.

Another X user, Cherish Olufunke, corroborated eyewitness accounts stating Osakpolor had just alighted from a plane and was crossing to reach the airport terminal after being directed back from NAHCO. The incident marks the second reported fatality on this stretch of road this year, according to local reports.

Advertisement

Historical Context and Future Safety Measures

The Lagos Airport Road has a documented history of fatal accidents involving pedestrians. In January of the previous year, the Airport Police Command arrested a driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old female pedestrian at the Airport Bus Stop in Ikeja. Preliminary findings indicated the victim was struck shortly after alighting from a bus and walking toward the airport.

Citizens continue to express frustration over the lack of enforcement and infrastructure utilization. Many report that the width of the road and lack of barriers encourage risky crossing behaviors, despite the availability of safe alternatives. The Osakpolor case serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws in Lagos.