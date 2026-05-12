Nigerian-Canadian actress Shine Rosman discusses sexual harassment in Lagos, Yaba area and calls for action

Actress Shine Rosman shares her experiences with sexual harassment in Lagos, particularly in the Yaba area, and highlights the inaction of authorities despite the widespread problem. She also cites a TikTok video demonstrating the use of a cane to defend oneself after being harassed.

Nigerian-Canadian actress Shine Rosman has spoken out about the prevalence of sexual harassment in Lagos , specifically in the Yaba area, where she said women are frequently subjected to inappropriate touching in public without consequences for perpetrators.

For her advocacy work, she expressed frustration over the alarming rate of sexual harassment in the state, citing the inaction of authorities despite the widespread problem. She argued that women may have no choice but to protect themselves if authorities fail to act and suggested that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is implementing measures aimed at protecting women and girls from sexual harassment and abuse





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Sexual Harassment Lagos Yaba Shine Rosman Available Shoulders Women's Rights Self-Defence Domestic Abuse

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