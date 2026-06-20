Nigerian Boxer Temitope Ademulure Challenges Former Champion Adrien Broner to International Showdown

Undefeated Nigerian heavyweight Temitope Ademulure has issued a bold challenge to former four-division world champion Adrien Broner, proposing a fight either in Nigeria or the United States. The boxer, known for his knockout power, claims he can solve 'The Problem' and is ready to face Broner anywhere in the world. Prizefighting.tv has expressed interest in making the high-profile international event happen, emphasizing Ademulure's pursuit of legacy over mere victories.

Nigeria n professional boxer Temitope Ademulure , popularly known by his nickname TNT, has thrown down the gauntlet to veteran American fighter Adrien Broner , inviting the former four-division world champion to an international showdown.

With a perfect professional record of five wins and all by knockout, Ademulure insists he possesses the power and skill to give Broner his most challenging bout in recent years, regardless of whether the fight takes place in the United States or at the Arena National Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria. Ademulure framed his challenge in a confident and charismatic manner, directly referencing Broner's well-known moniker 'The Problem'.

He stated that every problem has a solution and positioned himself as the explosive answer, saying, 'I am here to prove to the world that this problem can be solved with TNT.

' He further emphasized his readiness to travel, telling Broner that passport stamps are irrelevant and the location does not matter. He extended an open invitation for Broner to experience 'real African power' in Lagos, or if Broner prefers, he is willing to go to the USA. Ademulure declared he would 'happily knock him out in the Americas or right here at home,' underscoring that a canvas is a canvas in either hemisphere.

The proposal has caught the attention of Prizefighting.tv, the platform behind the upcoming 'Fight For Liberty' event. A statement from the organization confirmed they are open to exploring the logistical details of staging such a high-drama, international fight. They noted that Ademulure's ambitions extend beyond simply adding wins to his record; he is seeking to build a legacy.

The platform expressed that an Ademulure versus Broner bout is the type of event they were built to deliver and urged Broner to respond, stating 'The ball is in Broner's court.

' Ademulure's call-out is a significant moment for Nigerian boxing, as it targets a globally recognized name despite Broner's recent career struggles. Adrien Broner, though once considered one of the most talented fighters in the sport, has faced a series of setbacks, including losses, legal issues, and weight problems in recent years.

However, his name still carries considerable weight in the boxing world and represents a major step up in competition for the relatively inexperienced Ademulure. A fight would test whether Ademulure's power translates against a skilled veteran and could either revive Broner's career or cement the Nigerian's rising status. If the fight materializes, it would be an intriguing cross-continental clash, pitting Broner's experience and technical prowess against Ademulure's raw punching power and youthful confidence.

The location would be a key factor: a bout in Nigeria would be a landmark event for African boxing, while a fight in the US would expose Ademulure to a larger mainstream audience. Both fighters have strong personalities and arenot shy about expressing their confidence, which could generate substantial pre-fight hype. From a business perspective, Prizefighting.tv appears keen to capitalize on the star power of a Broner appearance, regardless of his current ranking.

For Ademulure, this is a chance to leapfrog the usual developmental path and immediately enter the upper echelons of the sport, potentially earning a world title shot if he can defeat a name like Broner. The challenge also reflects a growing trend of fighters from non-traditional boxing markets using bold promotions and direct social media-style callouts to force high-profile matchups.

The statement from Prizefighting.tv indicates they are prepared to handle the complexities of an international event, which would involve negotiations with Broner's team, arranging travel and visa logistics for either party, and selecting an appropriate venue that can accommodate a major prizefight. The willingness to stage the event in Lagos would be a bold move, showcasing the growing ambitions of the Nigerian sports and entertainment industry to host global spectacles. Ultimately, the next move belongs to Adrien Broner.

Will he accept the challenge to test himself against an undefeated, hard-hitting prospect eager to make a name for himself? Or will he decline, allowing Ademulure's challenge to remain an intriguing 'what if' in the boxing world? The boxing community will be watching to see if this proposed fight moves from bold words to a signed contract





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