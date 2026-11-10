Nigerian Banks Report N3.47 Trillion Profit Amid Portfolio Expansion

Top Nigerian lenders including First HoldCo and Ecobank drive a 12.5 percent surge in combined nine-month profits to N3.47 trillion as loan books grow to N61.26 trillion.

Eight major Nigerian banks generated a combined profit after tax of N3.47 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. This figure marks a 12.5 percent increase from the N3.08 trillion recorded in the same period of 2025. The financial gain was largely propelled by strengthened earnings from key institutions such as First HoldCo, Wema Bank, and Stanbic IBTC. These results highlight a period of robust profitability across the sector despite broader economic fluctuations.

Loan Growth and Deposit Mobilization Trends

The expansion in profitability coincided with a significant rise in lending activities and customer deposits. The banks' combined loan portfolios grew by 4.9 percent to reach N61.26 trillion, up from N58.37 trillion a year earlier. This credit expansion was supported by a corresponding 8.9 percent increase in customer deposits, which climbed to N149.57 trillion from N137.41 trillion in the previous year. The simultaneous growth in both lending and deposits underscores the sector's enhanced capacity to fund economic activities while maintaining liquidity.

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First HoldCo Leads Profit Surge with N744 Billion

First HoldCo topped the group's performance rankings with a profit after tax of N744.45 billion, representing a substantial 65.1 percent increase from the N450.87 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2025. This remarkable growth occurred even as the financial holding company experienced a decline in interest income, which fell to N2.09 trillion from N2.29 trillion the prior year. Interest expenses also rose slightly to N833 billion from N791.80 billion, yet the institution managed to significantly boost its net profitability through efficient cost management and revenue optimization strategies.

Ecobank Resilience Amid Interest Rate Changes

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated reported a profit after tax of N707.40 billion, a marginal 0.7 percent increase from the N702.40 billion recorded in 2025. The bank managed to sustain its earnings despite interest income declining to N2.28 trillion from N2.33 trillion, aided by a drop in interest expenses to N728.26 billion from N770.42 billion. Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Awori attributed this stability to strong deposit mobilization, noting that current and savings accounts made up 85 percent of total deposits. This deposit structure helped mitigate margin pressures resulting from interest rate easing cycles across the regions where Ecobank operates.

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Zenith Bank Faces Earnings Decline Despite Cost Cuts

Zenith Bank recorded a profit after tax of N675.83 billion, which represented an 11.6 percent decline from the N764.20 billion posted in the same period of 2025. The decrease in net profit occurred alongside a 4.5 percent drop in interest income to N2.62 trillion from N2.74 trillion. However, the bank improved its margins by reducing interest expenses by 15.4 percent to N688.73 billion from N814.23 billion. This strategic reduction in funding costs helped cushion the impact of lower interest revenues on the bank's overall financial performance for the nine-month period.

Access Holdings Driven by International Operations

Access Holdings posted a profit after tax of N474.17 billion, reflecting a 5.9 percent increase from the N447.55 billion recorded in 2025. The group benefited from a 7.6 percent rise in interest income to N2.95 trillion, although interest expenses also grew by 10.1 percent to N1.81 trillion. A major driver of this success was the group's international footprint, which accounted for 82.2 percent of the profit before tax. International banking subsidiaries contributed 43.7 percent of earnings, while the rest of Africa accounted for 38.5 percent, with Nigeria contributing the remaining 17.8 percent.

Risk Management and Strategic Outlook for 2026

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Access Bank, Innocent C. Ike, highlighted the resilience of the group's core earnings base. He cited a significant reduction in impairment charges alongside growth in net interest income after impairment and net fee and commission income as key indicators of stability. Meanwhile, Ecobank maintained a non-performing loan ratio of 7.5 percent, staying within its 2026 target range of six to eight percent. The group also achieved a cost-to-income ratio of 47.8 percent, outperforming its target range of 48 to 50 percent for the year. These metrics reflect disciplined portfolio management and a strategic focus on efficiency across the sector's leading institutions.