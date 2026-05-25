Nigerian Army Warns Public Against Scammers Impersonating Senior Officers on Social Media

The Nigerian Army has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudsters impersonating senior military officers on social media to scam unsuspecting Nigerians. The army has urged Nigerians to be cautious and report any suspicious online activities to security agencies for proper investigation.

The Nigerian Army has raised fresh concerns over the activities of fraudsters impersonating senior military officers on social media to scam unsuspecting Nigerians. In a statement released on Sunday, the army warned the public against engaging with fake Facebook accounts created in the names of top military officials.

The fraudulent accounts were being used to deceive people through false promises, unofficial discussions, and financial requests. According to the statement, the fake accounts were created in the name of the Deputy Chief of Standards and Evaluation (Army), Major General Raymond Utsaha, while displaying the photograph of the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi.

The army said the accounts were deliberately designed to mislead members of the public and create the impression that they belonged to serving senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Military authorities urged Nigerians to ignore any message, friend request, or financial demand linked to the accounts. The army stressed that its senior officers do not carry out official transactions or sensitive communications through personal social media platforms.

It also clarified that military officers do not award contracts, seek financial assistance, or discuss official matters through unofficial online channels. The statement further called on members of the public to remain alert and report suspicious online activities to security agencies for proper investigation. The army added that efforts were ongoing to identify and track down those behind the impersonation and other related cyber fraud activities





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Nigerian Army Scammers Imposter Accounts Social Media Scam Fraudulent Activities Cyber Fraud Senior Officers Official Transactions Sensitive Communications Personal Social Media Platforms Unauthorised Online Engagements Official Matters Remain Alert Report Suspicious Activities Security Agencies Proper Investigation Identify And Track Down Cyber Fraud Activities

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