Nigerian Army Warns Against Fake News, Seeks Media Collaboration

The Nigerian Army has cautioned against the spread of misinformation regarding frontline operations against Boko Haram, emphasizing the threat to national security and urging stronger collaboration with the media for accurate reporting.

The Nigerian Army has expressed serious apprehension regarding the proliferation of fabricated reports claiming the defeat of its forces engaged in frontline operations. Authorities warn that the dissemination of such misinformation represents a significant danger to national security and actively hinders the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts directed against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East region of Nigeria.

Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, articulated these concerns during a meeting with journalists covering defense and frontline activities held in Maiduguri on Tuesday. He emphasized that contemporary warfare extends beyond the physical battlefield, encompassing a crucial dimension within the information domain, where propaganda is frequently employed to manipulate public opinion and erode the morale of military personnel.

General Abubakar underscored the potential for inaccurate reporting to distort the true situation on the ground and diminish the nation's determination to overcome the insurgency if left unchecked. He specifically highlighted the troubling trend of unverified reports circulating on social media platforms, falsely indicating operational failures and the defeat of troops, characterizing these claims as both deceptive and detrimental to the progress of ongoing operations.

The commander issued a strong caution against the actions of individuals lacking formal journalistic training who contribute to the spread of unverified security information online, emphasizing that such behavior exacerbates misinformation and complicates the military's ability to effectively execute its mission. He firmly stated that Operation Hadin Kai continues to achieve substantial operational successes, including the elimination of terrorist combatants and the disruption of their supply chains.

However, Abubakar acknowledged that insurgents are constantly adapting their tactics, notably by attempting to integrate themselves within civilian populations, which presents challenges in identifying and engaging them. This blending into communities requires a more nuanced and careful approach to military operations to avoid civilian casualties and maintain public trust. The Theatre Commander passionately advocated for a more robust collaborative relationship between the military and the media, stressing the importance of accurate reporting and responsible communication practices.

He implored journalists to meticulously verify sensitive security-related information with official military sources before publishing any reports. This verification process is crucial to prevent the unintentional spread of false narratives that could undermine national security. General Abubakar reiterated Operation Hadin Kai's unwavering commitment to a comprehensive strategy that combines both kinetic military operations and non-kinetic approaches.

These non-kinetic efforts include actively engaging with local communities, providing essential infrastructure support, and implementing humanitarian interventions designed to stabilize and rebuild communities that have been liberated from insurgent control in the North-East. The overall goal is to create a secure and sustainable environment for residents to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. The Nigerian Army recognizes that lasting peace requires not only military victories but also the restoration of social and economic stability in the affected regions.

Furthermore, the Theatre Commander detailed the complexities of operating in an environment where the lines between combatants and civilians are often blurred. He explained that the insurgents' strategy of embedding themselves within communities necessitates a highly disciplined and intelligence-driven approach to military operations. This requires a significant investment in intelligence gathering and analysis, as well as close cooperation with local communities who can provide valuable information about insurgent activities.

Abubakar emphasized that the military is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respecting the rights of civilians during all operations. He acknowledged that there have been instances where civilians have been inadvertently affected by military operations, and he assured the public that the military is taking steps to minimize such incidents and provide appropriate redress to those who have been harmed.

The commander also addressed concerns about the potential for human rights abuses by security forces, stating that the military has a zero-tolerance policy for such violations and that any personnel found to be involved in such activities will be held accountable. He reiterated the importance of transparency and accountability in all military operations and pledged to cooperate fully with any investigations into allegations of misconduct.

The Nigerian Army understands that maintaining public trust is essential for the success of the counter-insurgency campaign, and it is committed to operating in a manner that is consistent with the rule of law and international humanitarian principles. The ongoing efforts to stabilize the North-East are not solely a military undertaking; they require a coordinated response from all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners.

The call for stronger media collaboration is rooted in the understanding that accurate and responsible reporting can play a vital role in countering extremist narratives and building public support for the counter-insurgency effort. General Abubakar stressed that the media has a responsibility to provide the public with accurate and balanced information about the conflict, avoiding sensationalism and speculation.

He encouraged journalists to focus on the positive developments in the region, such as the return of displaced persons to their homes and the reconstruction of infrastructure. He also emphasized the importance of highlighting the sacrifices made by the military and other security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The Theatre Commander acknowledged that reporting on conflict zones can be challenging and dangerous, and he commended the journalists who are working tirelessly to provide coverage of the conflict in the North-East. He assured them of the military's full support and cooperation, and he urged them to continue to report responsibly and accurately. Operation Hadin Kai remains steadfast in its dedication to eradicating terrorism and restoring peace and stability to the North-East region.

The combined approach of kinetic operations, non-kinetic interventions, and strong collaboration with the media and local communities is seen as the most effective way to achieve lasting success. The Nigerian Army is committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians and to ensuring that the North-East region is once again a safe and prosperous place to live.

The ongoing commitment to community engagement and humanitarian assistance demonstrates a holistic approach to addressing the root causes of the insurgency and building a more resilient and inclusive society





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Army Boko Haram Counter-Insurgency Fake News Misinformation Operation Hadin Kai North-East Media Collaboration National Security Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Obi Urges Government to Allow Peaceful Development of Nigerian Democratic CongressFormer presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on President Tinubu's administration to respect the democratic process and allow the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) to build and operate without interference. He emphasized the NDC's focus on poverty alleviation and creating a society of equal opportunity.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Neutralizes Nine Terrorists in Katsina and Zamfara StatesTroops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have successfully neutralized nine terrorists, including two key figures, and recovered weapons and motorcycles in operations across Katsina and Zamfara states between May 1st and May 3rd, 2026.

Read more »

Nigerian Political Updates: Obi Joins NDC, Party Primaries & ReactionsA roundup of Nigerian political news including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress, primary election timelines from the ADC and Labour Party, and reactions from the APC regarding Obi's political moves, plus updates on Nigerian citizens in South Africa.

Read more »

NIPS warns against politicisation of campaign against insecurity, hails Nigerian ArmyThe National Initiative for Peace and Security, NIPS, has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for significant operational successes recorded across multiple theatres in the first quarter of 2026. NIPS, in its quarterly report on the war against insecurity, released by Executive Director Dr.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Offensive Targets Terrorists in Zamfara StateTroops from the Nigerian Army's 8 Division, alongside 1 Brigade Combat Team, conducted an operation against suspected terrorists in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulting in fatalities and injuries on both sides. The operation focused on villages identified as terrorist enclaves, forcing a retreat and ongoing pursuit of fleeing militants.

Read more »

Borno CP warns officers against torture, rights violationsBorno State Police Command has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on torture and human rights abuses, warning officers to strictly adhere to professional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

Read more »