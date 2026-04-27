Nigerian Army Visits Family of NYSC Member Killed in Abuja, Dispute Over Circumstances

A Nigerian Army delegation has visited the family of Abdulsamad Jamiu, an NYSC member killed by soldiers in Abuja, following conflicting accounts of the incident. The family alleges their son was deliberately shot, while the Army claims he was caught in a crossfire during a response to armed robbers.

A Nigerian Army delegation has visited the family of Abdulsamad Jamiu , a National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) member tragically killed by soldiers belonging to the Guards Brigade Quick Response Force in the Shagari estate of Dei-Dei , Abuja .

This visit comes amidst a stark disagreement between the Army’s official account of the incident and the family’s version of events. The Army initially stated that Jamiu was an unfortunate casualty of a crossfire that erupted on April 25th, while troops were responding to a distress call concerning armed robbers attacking residents. According to the Guards Brigade headquarters, the troops encountered gunfire from the fleeing robbers, leading to a brief but intense exchange.

Sadly, Jamiu was caught in the line of fire and succumbed to his injuries despite the troops’ efforts to secure the area and provide assistance. The remains of the deceased were subsequently handed over to civil authorities at Kubwa General Hospital.

However, the Jamiu family vehemently disputes the Army’s narrative. In a statement released on Sunday, they asserted that physical evidence contradicts any claim of a shootout. They maintain that their son was deliberately killed at approximately 2 am on Saturday when military personnel entered the estate. The family alleges that the soldiers discharged a firearm at close range, directly through the door of Jamiu’s room, with the shot striking him in the head and causing immediate death.

This account paints a picture far removed from the Army’s description of a chaotic crossfire situation. The family is demanding a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abdulsamad Jamiu’s death. Crucially, they insist that this investigation must be conducted outside the Nigerian military’s internal chain of command and include full civilian oversight to ensure impartiality.

Beyond the investigation, the family is seeking a formal public apology from the Army and the identification, suspension pending investigation, and subsequent prosecution of the soldiers responsible for the shooting. They believe accountability is paramount and that the current situation represents a grave injustice. The Army delegation, led by S. O. Buhari, visited the family on Monday to express condolences and examine the scene of the incident.

During the visit, the delegation reportedly expressed surprise at the presence of a fence around the house and the location of the room where the shooting occurred – downstairs – a detail that directly contradicts the Army’s earlier claim that the death resulted from a stray bullet. This admission has further fueled the family’s distrust and reinforced their belief that the Army’s initial statement was misleading.

While the delegation offered condolences and assured the family that the involved officers would be investigated and held accountable, the family remains resolute in their demands. They are insisting on a retraction of the Army’s initial statement and a public apology, characterizing the original account as deeply disrespectful to their son’s memory.

They noted that a promise to delete the statement felt insufficient, especially given that military personnel had already visited the scene and issued the statement before fully assessing the situation. The family’s statement concludes with a firm reiteration of their demand for justice for Abdulsamad Jamiu, emphasizing that this was not an accidental occurrence but a deliberate act of violence.

A video accompanying the family’s statement, purportedly featuring Jamiu’s father, shows him passionately demanding the immediate retraction of the Army’s statement, describing it as profoundly hurtful





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Nigerian Army NYSC Abuja Dei-Dei Abdulsamad Jamiu

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