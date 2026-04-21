Nigerian Army Troops Rescue Three Kidnapped Civilians in Kaduna State Operation

Nigerian Army forces under Operation FANSAN YAMMA successfully rescued three kidnapped civilians in Kaduna State following a swift military response to a late-night bandit attack in Kushere Village.

In a commendable display of tactical precision and rapid response, troops serving under the Nigerian Army Operation FANSAN YAMMA successfully executed a rescue mission in the early hours of Tuesday. The operation took place in Kushere Village, located within Kaduna State , following a distress signal received by security forces regarding an active kidnapping incident.

According to an official operational report released by military authorities in Abuja, the crisis began when a group of armed bandits infiltrated the community during the dead of night, forcibly seizing three local residents identified as Abdullahi, Saidu Julfe, and Kamilu Joddi. The speed of the military intervention proved critical, as troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Dokan Karji were alerted to the emergency at approximately 1:00 a.m. and immediately deployed personnel to the site of the attack.

Upon arriving at the scene, the military discovered that the perpetrators had already evacuated the village, dragging the captives toward the Kafin Gora axis in a bid to escape into the dense surrounding terrain. Displaying remarkable combat efficiency, the soldiers initiated a high-speed pursuit, tracking the kidnappers through the darkness. The ensuing confrontation led to an intense exchange of fire between the Nigerian troops and the armed criminals.

Faced with the superior firepower and relentless pressure from the Army, the bandits were forced to abandon their hostages and retreat into the wilderness. The troops ensured the safe recovery of all three victims, who were returned to the community unharmed, marking a significant victory for the ongoing efforts to restore security in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria.

The military high command has since noted that while the general security situation in the area remains relatively calm, the environment continues to be unpredictable due to the persistent threat posed by insurgent and criminal elements. Nevertheless, the successful operation in Kushere Village serves as a testament to the high morale and combat readiness of the Nigerian Army under the framework of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Commanders have reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining aggressive offensive patrols and intelligence-led operations to neutralize criminal networks that continue to menace local communities. By maintaining a constant presence and fostering stronger relationships with civilian populations, the military aims to preemptively thwart such abduction attempts and dismantle the logistics chains that support banditry. This mission highlights the strategic importance of the Forward Operating Bases in bridging the response gap between civilian distress calls and tactical military enforcement, ultimately reinforcing the government effort to stabilize the region.





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Nigerian Army Kaduna State Counter-Insurgency Operation FANSAN YAMMA Security

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