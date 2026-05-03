Nigerian Army Rescues Kidnapped Civilian in Kwara State Joint Operation

Troops of the Nigerian Army, alongside local vigilantes and forest guards, successfully rescued a kidnapped civilian during a joint operation in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The operation, which took place on April 30, resulted in the recovery of two motorcycles used by the kidnappers and the evacuation of an injured vigilante. Follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a significant development, troops of the Nigerian Army successfully rescued a kidnapped civilian during a coordinated joint operation in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State .

The operation, which took place on April 30 at approximately 10:20 a.m., was prompted by intelligence reports indicating that a civilian had been abducted from Vera village in the Tunga Maje forest area. The security forces, comprising soldiers from the 244 Battalion, local vigilantes, and forest guards, swiftly mobilized and launched a strategic patrol into the dense forest to locate the kidnappers.

The operation led to a brief but intense exchange of fire between the security team and the suspected kidnappers, resulting in the safe rescue of the abducted civilian. During the encounter, two motorcycles believed to have been used by the kidnappers were recovered, providing crucial evidence for further investigations. Unfortunately, one vigilante sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation and was promptly evacuated to receive medical attention.

Security sources have confirmed that follow-up operations are currently underway in the area to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent any further criminal activities. The successful rescue operation underscores the commitment of the Nigerian Army and its allies in combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of civilians in the region. Authorities have reiterated their determination to intensify efforts to eradicate kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Kwara State and beyond





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Nigerian Army Kidnapping Kwara State Joint Operation Security

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