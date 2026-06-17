Nigerian Army Rescues Four Abducted Victims in Katsina State

The Nigerian Army has rescued four abducted victims during counter-banditry operations in Katsina State. The victims were freed during a targeted offensive against notorious bandit leader Kachalla Muhammadu Fulani and his criminal network. The Nigerian Army's efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State have been ongoing for several months, with the military conducting regular operations against terrorist groups and their leaders.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued four abducted victims during counter-banditry operations in Katsina State . In a statement released on its social media platforms on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Nigerian Army said the victims were freed during a targeted offensive against notorious bandit leader Kachalla Muhammadu Fulani and his criminal network.

Prior to the ground assault, the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions over the area, enabling troops to accurately identify and dominate the terrorists' enclave. Unable to withstand the troops' aggressive offensive, the terrorists fled in disarray, abandoning their camp and captives. Subsequent exploitation of the camp led to the rescue of four abducted victims.

The victims were immediately evacuated to Forward Operating Base Matazu, where they were received by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General BP Koughna. The GOC reassured the victims of their safety and reaffirmed the troops' commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

The Nigerian Army's efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State have been ongoing for several months, with the military conducting regular operations against terrorist groups and their leaders. Despite the challenges faced by the military, the Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the people of Katsina State and restoring stability to the region. The rescue of the four abducted victims is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State.

It highlights the Nigerian Army's ability to conduct targeted operations against terrorist groups and their leaders, and its commitment to protecting the people of Katsina State. The rescue operation also demonstrates the importance of intelligence gathering and surveillance in military operations, as the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA's ISR missions enabled troops to accurately identify and dominate the terrorists' enclave.

The Nigerian Army's efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State have been widely praised by the public, with many residents expressing gratitude for the military's efforts to protect them. The rescue of the four abducted victims is a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and restore peace in Katsina State, and it highlights the Nigerian Army's commitment to protecting the people of Katsina State and restoring stability to the region





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Nigerian Army Katsina State Banditry Counter-Terrorism Military Operations

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