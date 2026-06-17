Nigerian Army Rescues Five Kidnapped Victims in Kogi State

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army rescued five kidnapped victims in Kogi State after terrorists abandoned them while fleeing sustained military operations. The operation, part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts under the 2 Division Nigerian Army, included an air interdiction mission and a blocking operation in Adankolo Forest. The victims received medical care and are being reunited with families. The 12 Brigade Commander commended the troops for their vigilance and urged public support.

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued five kidnapped victims in Kogi State after their captors abandoned them while fleeing from sustained military operations.

The rescue occurred on Wednesday during ongoing counter-terrorism efforts under the 2 Division Nigerian Army, which have intensified ground and air offensives targeting terrorist hideouts within forested areas of the state. The operation was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, who explained that the mission was part of a broader campaign to dismantle criminal networks and deny terrorists freedom of action in the brigade's area of responsibility.

According to the army spokesperson, the rescue followed a recent air interdiction mission against a known terrorist hideout deep within the Adankolo Forest. Troops deployed from Forward Operating Base Oshokoshoko on a blocking mission along the Oshokoshoko-Adankolo route. During this operation, vigilant troops intercepted five kidnapped victims who had been abandoned by the terrorists as they fled from intense military pressure on their camps.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victims regained their freedom after the terrorists were forced to disperse in the aftermath of the kinetic operations targeting their hideouts. The rescued individuals were immediately evacuated to a safe location for medical attention and further assessment. They were later moved to a military medical facility where they received treatment and stabilization.

The victims were also debriefed to gather useful intelligence that could assist ongoing operations aimed at locating and neutralizing remaining terrorists in the area. The army confirmed that efforts are underway to reunite the victims with their families once medical and administrative procedures are completed. The Commander of 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Sidi, commended the troops for their vigilance, resilience, and professionalism.

He also urged residents to support ongoing military operations with credible intelligence, emphasizing that public cooperation remains crucial to defeating criminal elements in the state. This successful rescue highlights the effectiveness of coordinated ground and air operations in counter-terrorism, as well as the importance of community partnership in ensuring security. The Nigerian Army continues to demonstrate its commitment to protecting civilians and restoring peace in troubled regions, with similar operations expected to persist until all terrorist threats are eliminated





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Kidnapping Rescue Nigerian Army Kogi State Counter-Terrorism

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