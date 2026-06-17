Nigerian Army Rescues Five Kidnap Victims in Kogi State Amid Ongoing Security Operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued five kidnap victims abandoned by fleeing terrorists during military operations in Kogi State. The rescue is part of sustained efforts to dismantle criminal camps in forested areas.

The Nigerian Army has rescued five kidnap victims who were abandoned by fleeing terrorists during ongoing military operations in Kogi State . The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 12 Brigade, Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that vigilant troops intercepted the victims after the terrorists dispersed under intense military pressure. The rescue followed coordinated ground and air operations targeting terrorist hideouts in the forested areas of the state. The victims were evacuated to safety and taken to a military medical facility for treatment and debriefing to gather intelligence for further operations. Efforts are underway to reunite them with their families.

This operation is part of a broader security crackdown in Kogi State, which has seen increased military activity against criminal gangs. Earlier this month, the Kogi State Government confirmed the killing of Kachala Ibrahim Batijo, a suspected bandit leader linked to attacks on schools. Security measures imposed by the state government include bans on commercial motorcycles, closure of some markets, and restrictions on fuel sales to disrupt supply networks for armed groups.

The latest rescue adds to a series of successful operations, including the rescue of 23 kidnap victims on June 4 and a woman with her six-month-old child on June 1. Military authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining operations until all terrorist camps and havens in the state are dismantled. The coordinated efforts between ground troops and air support have significantly degraded the capabilities of armed groups operating in the region.

Residents have expressed cautious optimism, hoping that the sustained pressure will restore peace and security to communities that have long been plagued by kidnappings and attacks. The army urges the public to continue providing information that can aid in the fight against terrorism and criminality





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Nigerian Army Kidnap Rescue Kogi State Counter-Terrorism Security Operation

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