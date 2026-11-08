Nigerian Army Rescues 119 Kidnap Victims in Borno State Operation

Nigerian Army troops rescued 119 civilians and recovered eight vehicles during a counter-insurgency operation in Borno state after confronting terrorists blocking a major road.

The Nigerian Army successfully rescued 119 abducted civilians and recovered eight vehicles during a decisive counter-terrorism operation in Borno state. The intervention occurred on Friday when troops intercepted a terrorist group that had blocked a major thoroughfare and detained travelers. This action by the military significantly disrupted the operatives' ability to hold hostages for ransom or forced movement across the region.

Immediate Rescue and Civilian Recovery

Troops from the 135th Special Forces Battalion and the 27th Task Force Brigade, operating within Sector 2, executed the rescue mission after sighted terrorists blocking the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya road. The targeted group had abducted civilians alongside their vehicles, prompting the immediate mobilization of the battalion's special forces quick reaction force. A second quick reaction force team was also dispatched from the 27th Task Force Brigade headquarters to support the engagement.

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The rescued group consisted of 69 men, 35 women, and 15 children who were being held against their will. The soldiers pursued the terrorists through the Mangari-Dora route, engaging them directly and forcing the armed group to abandon the hostages and vehicles in confusion. The rapid deployment and tactical maneuvering allowed the military to secure the safety of all 119 individuals without further loss of life during the extraction phase.

Operational Tactics and Enemy Displacement

According to Zagazola Makama, a publication dedicated to counter-insurgency updates, the troops were conducting surveillance along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya road when they detected the ambush. The presence of the terrorists blocking the road and holding civilians triggered an immediate tactical response from the nearby military units. The quick reaction forces moved swiftly to close the distance, ensuring that the captors could not transfer the hostages or flee with the eight recovered vehicles.

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The engagement resulted in the complete disarming of the terrorist cell as they scattered under the pressure of the coordinated assault. The military forces maintained control of the area long enough to ensure the safe release of the women and children, who were among the most vulnerable members of the rescued cohort. The recovery of the eight vehicles also deprived the insurgents of resources that could have been used for future operations or logistics.

Security Cleanup and Device Neutralization

During the withdrawal from the scene, troops discovered an improvised explosive device near the Bam Buratai junction-Bula Zarma general area. The presence of the device indicated that the terrorists had attempted to set traps to hinder pursuit or cause collateral damage to the responding forces. The discovery required the immediate involvement of specialized units to ensure the area was safe for civilian movement and further military patrols.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was deployed to mark and secure the location of the device for safe disposal. This critical step prevented potential casualties and allowed the Nigerian Army to maintain security in the region after the main rescue operation concluded. The thorough clearance of the site demonstrates the comprehensive approach taken by the military to neutralize all immediate threats following the confrontation with the terrorists.