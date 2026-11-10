Nigerian Army Renames 13 Brigade HQ After Late Chief Ibrahim Attahiru

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu renamed the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar to honor Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, citing his enduring leadership and sacrifice.

The Nigerian Army has officially renamed the Headquarters of the 13 Brigade, located at Akim Barracks in Calabar, Cross River State, in honor of the late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. This significant administrative change serves as a permanent tribute to the 21st Chief of Army Staff, recognizing his professional contributions and ultimate sacrifice to the nation. The ceremony marking this transition took place on Tuesday and was presided over by the current Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

Renaming Ceremony Details and Attendees

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu announced the official designation change during a formal military ceremony held in Calabar. The event was attended by high-ranking military officials and state dignitaries, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede. Representing the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, was the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey. The family of the late general was also present, with Mrs. Fatima Attahiru, the widow of the former Chief of Army Staff, attending the proceedings to witness the honor bestowed upon her husband.

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Legacy of Leadership and Professionalism

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu stated that the decision to rename the facility was driven by a desire to immortalize the late military officer. He described the career of Ibrahim Attahiru as being defined by courage, professionalism, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national service. Shaibu emphasized that although Attahiru's tenure as Chief of Army Staff was brief, it was marked by exceptional leadership during a period of significant security challenges for the country.

Shaibu noted that the late general assumed command at a critical juncture in Nigeria's security history. He pursued operational effectiveness, improved personnel welfare, and enforced professional standards with determination. The current Chief of Army Staff highlighted that Attahiru's commitment to duty and the ideals he championed continue to resonate deeply within the Nigerian Army. This renaming is intended to preserve these values for future generations of military personnel.

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Stakeholder Positions and Community Impact

Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, described the renaming as a national obligation of remembrance and recognition. He characterized Ibrahim Attahiru as a soldier's soldier who believed in leading from the front. Odey noted that the late general demonstrated exceptional commitment to the welfare and operations of his men while remaining steadfast in his vision for a peaceful, secure, and united Nigeria. He charged the personnel of the newly renamed Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks to uphold these values in their daily conduct.

Odey urged the military personnel to reflect the values associated with Attahiru's name in their leadership and relationships with host communities. He stated that the memory of the late general should inspire officers and soldiers daily as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities. These duties include safeguarding territorial integrity, combating terrorism and other criminal threats, and protecting the lives, property, and livelihoods of the people in Cross River State.

Widow's Response and Historical Context

Mrs. Fatima Attahiru expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Army for honoring her husband. She described the gesture as a lasting recognition of his service and sacrifice to the nation, stating it was comforting to know his dedication had not been forgotten. She added that her husband's commitment would continue to inspire generations of military personnel to uphold the standards of the armed forces.

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru served as Nigeria's 21st Chief of Army Staff before his tragic death in a military aircraft crash in Kaduna State on May 21, 2021. He died alongside other military personnel in the incident, which cut short a promising career and life. The Nigerian Army views this renaming as a fitting recognition of his contributions, ensuring that the standards he established endure for generations to come.