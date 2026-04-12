Nigerian Army Releases Video of Boko Haram Suspect Confession on Jilli Market Airstrike

The Nigerian Army has released a video featuring a suspected Boko Haram member's confession, claiming those present during the Jilli market airstrike were insurgents involved in logistics. The incident, resulting in at least 56 reported deaths, occurred along the Borno Yobe border, prompting debate on intelligence accuracy and civilian casualties. The Air Force defends the operation as based on credible intelligence, highlighting the challenges of counter-terrorism.

The Nigerian Army has unveiled a video featuring the confession of a suspected Boko Haram member, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding a recent airstrike at the Jilli market. The individual, during interrogation, claimed that those present at the market during the attack were, in fact, members of the insurgent group, specifically involved in logistical support and operations.

The video footage, released by the military, depicts the young man being questioned regarding the movements and operational activities of his alleged associates within the Boko Haram network. His interrogation further revealed insights into the roles and involvement of other individuals suspected of links to recent attacks in the region. This development is significant, providing a crucial piece of information following a military air operation that targeted the Jilli market, located near the Borno Yobe border. The airstrike, which occurred on a Saturday, resulted in reports of numerous casualties, with estimates of at least fifty-six fatalities, predominantly traders who were present at the market. The incident has raised questions and concerns regarding the accuracy of intelligence gathering and the potential for civilian casualties in the ongoing fight against terrorism. The release of this confession video is likely an attempt by the military to clarify the context of the airstrike and to address the public outcry and scrutiny following the incident. The information conveyed in the confession offers a perspective that the military intends to use in their justification of their actions. The details revealed by the suspect will likely be used to inform further investigations and military strategies in the area. The airstrike, which took place in the border area between Gubio and Geidam, reportedly involved four fighter jets. The operation was stated by the Nigerian military to have been aimed at suspected Boko Haram fighters operating in the area. The incident has prompted significant debate regarding the interpretation of intelligence reports and the need for precision in military operations. The Jilli market, known for its bustling trade activities, became the target of the air raid, leading to the unfortunate loss of civilian lives. The tragic event sparked an immediate reaction, triggering an urgent need for an investigation in order to determine what factors could have lead to such casualties. The Army’s release of the video is likely intended to counter criticisms and to provide a narrative that aligns with the military's account of events. In response to the air operation and the subsequent criticism, the Nigerian Air Force issued a statement defending its actions. The Air Force asserted that the strikes were conducted based on credible intelligence and in close coordination with ground forces. The military emphasizes the necessity of these operations as part of the broader effort to combat Boko Haram and restore peace to the region. The claim that the market was not a civilian area but a base for Boko Haram logistics is a significant factor in the military's defense. The video confession, if confirmed, could offer a vital perspective, though its validity and the circumstances under which it was obtained are likely to be subject to further scrutiny. The military's use of video evidence is becoming a standard way for them to give context to their actions, in the hopes that they can clarify their position in the public eye. The unfolding events at the Jilli market showcase the complexities and challenges of counter-terrorism operations, and the critical importance of balancing military objectives with the protection of civilian lives. The investigation into the airstrike's circumstances and the confirmation of the suspect's claims will be imperative in determining the subsequent steps to be taken and the way forward





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Boko Haram Airstrike Jilli Market Nigerian Army Confession Terrorism Military Borno Yobe Air Force Civilian Casualties

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