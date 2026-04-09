Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies of Police Officers After Repelling Suspected Terrorists

Troops of the 17 Brigade responded to intelligence about a roadblock on the Yargajam–Sabon Garin–Garu axis, leading to an encounter with suspected terrorists. Two police officers were found dead, and security agencies are actively searching for the attackers.

Nigerian Army troops have successfully recovered the remains of two police officers following an encounter with suspected terrorists along a vital transportation route connecting Katsina and Kano States. The incident, according to sources, unfolded around 1:30 a.m. on April 8th. The troops, belonging to the 17 Brigade, acted upon received intelligence indicating the presence of armed individuals establishing a roadblock along the Yargajam–Sabon Garin–Garu axis.

This particular route serves as a crucial border passage between the states of Katsina and Kano. Upon arriving at the location, the soldiers promptly fired warning shots, which effectively prompted the attackers to withdraw and flee in the direction of Kankia Local Government Area, within Katsina State. \Security sources detailed the swift response of the military personnel to the developing situation. The attackers, upon observing the approaching troops, abandoned their roadblock and sought refuge in the surrounding areas. A subsequent search of the site conducted by the soldiers yielded the tragic discovery of the bodies of two Nigeria Police personnel. It is believed that these officers were victims of the fleeing attackers. The bodies were carefully recovered from the scene and subsequently handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) stationed in Gidan Mutum Daya, Katsina State, for further handling and investigation. This handover marked a somber moment, highlighting the cost of the ongoing security challenges in the region. The incident underscores the risks faced by law enforcement officials and the importance of collaborative security efforts.\Following the attack and recovery of the deceased officers, security agencies have intensified their efforts to locate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the assault. Extensive patrol activities have been implemented along the Yargajam–Sabon Garin–Garu route, aimed at preventing any further security incidents and ensuring the safety of travelers and residents who utilize this corridor. The Yargajam–Sabon Garin–Garu corridor has unfortunately been a recurring location for security concerns. Authorities have been actively engaged in joint operations, bringing together various security forces to protect those traveling through and residing in the area. This collaborative approach signifies a commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. These coordinated efforts are essential in combatting the threat posed by criminal elements and maintaining stability in the region





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Army Police Terrorism Katsina Kano

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Release Of Plateau Youths Arrested By Army Sparks JubilationThe development helped to calm earlier tensions, paving the way for the continuation of funeral rites for those killed in the attack.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Foils Bandit Attack in Niger State, Neutralizing SeveralNigerian Army, DSS operatives, and local volunteers repelled an attack on Bagna and Erena communities in Shiroro LGA, Niger State, killing numerous bandits. Intelligence led to an ambush of over 300 bandits, preventing a large-scale attack.

Read more »

Chance to Build Purposeful Career – Edo Gov Begs Youths to Join Nigerian ArmyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Nigerian economy recovers, but poverty remains a threatPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Recruitment: Okpebholo urges Edo youths to join Nigerian Army“I urge Edo youths to come forward in large numbers to improve the state’s participation and meet its national quota in the Army recruitment exercise,” the governor said.

Read more »

‘Release your payroll if I’m lying’, dismissed soldier dares ArmyA dismissed Nigerian soldier, Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as Soja Boi, has challenged the Nigerian Army to make its ..

Read more »