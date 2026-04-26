Nigerian Army Raids Illegal Oil Refineries, Arrests Nine Suspects

Nigerian Army troops have successfully dismantled ten illegal oil refining sites and arrested nine suspects in a major operation across Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states. Over 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 26,000 litres of AGO were recovered, valued at over N250 million.

Nigerian Army Forces Dismantle Illegal Oil Refining Network, Arrest Suspects The Nigerian Army has announced a significant crackdown on oil theft and illegal refining activities across the Niger Delta region, resulting in the arrest of nine suspects and the dismantling of ten illegal refining sites.

The operations, conducted between April 1st and 26th, 2026, spanned Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states, and were carried out in close collaboration with other security agencies. This concerted effort represents a substantial blow to criminal networks profiting from the illicit trade in stolen crude oil and refined petroleum products. The value of the recovered stolen products exceeds N250 million, demonstrating the scale of the economic damage caused by these illegal operations.

The army’s proactive stance underscores its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s oil resources and ensuring economic stability in the region. The operations in Rivers State were particularly extensive, encompassing a wide range of terrains including creeks, rivulets, and inland areas. Troops successfully intercepted a truck abandoned at Ukpeye community along the East-West Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area, with registration number KMC 310 ZV Kano.

Further investigations led to the discovery of a large reservoir containing over 35,000 litres of stolen crude oil hidden within the Orashi National Forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area. Simultaneously, another reservoir holding over 26,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was uncovered, alongside the destruction of numerous galvanized pipes used for siphoning crude. In the Ebocha-Omoku area of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, soldiers confiscated 266 sacks filled with 17,760 litres of stolen products.

Additional discoveries at Abessa forest, also in Ahoada West LGA, revealed four drum ovens and 50 sacks containing over 3,000 litres of crude oil, with two waste pits used for illegal refining subsequently destroyed. Around Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, troops located 30 sacks containing over 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil. These multiple discoveries highlight the pervasive nature of illegal refining activities and the army’s determination to disrupt them. Beyond Rivers State, the operations extended to Delta and Akwa Ibom.

In Delta State, near Obazogbe community in Ethiope Local Government Area, troops uncovered a tapping point connected to a dugout storage pit containing over 2,700 litres of stolen products, located 500 metres from the main site. In Akwa Ibom State, 45 bags containing a 1,350-litre stockpile of illegally refined AGO were discovered at Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area. In all instances, the suspected oil thieves abandoned the stolen products and fled upon the arrival of the troops.

The army also reported effective domination of Bayelsa State, effectively denying oil thieves operational space. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 6 Division, Emmanuel Emekah, has lauded the troops for their resilience and unwavering commitment to combating oil theft. He further charged officers to maintain the current operational tempo and intensify efforts against economic saboteurs and related crimes throughout the Niger Delta region.

This ongoing operation signals a sustained commitment to protecting Nigeria’s vital oil infrastructure and revenue streams, and bringing perpetrators of oil theft to justice. The recovered products are being processed for proper disposal, and investigations are ongoing to identify and prosecute all individuals involved in these illegal activities. The Nigerian Army’s success in this operation demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the importance of intelligence gathering in tackling the complex challenge of oil theft in the Niger Delta





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Nigerian Army Oil Theft Illegal Refining Niger Delta Security Operation

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