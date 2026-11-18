Major General Adewale Adetoba decorated three newly promoted colonels at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management in Lagos, emphasizing discipline and leadership excellence in their new ranks.

Major General Adewale Adetoba, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, officially decorated three senior officers who have been promoted to the rank of Colonel within the Nigerian Army. The formal ceremony took place at the RC Duru Officers' Mess on the Ojo Campus in Lagos, marking a significant career milestone for the individuals involved in this military elevation process.

Identifying the Newly Promoted Colonels

The three officers decorated during the event are Colonel Stephen Aluko, Colonel Shadrach Akom, and Colonel Polycarp Offor, all of whom were recently elevated from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Colonel Stephen Aluko, a member of the Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, currently serves as the Acting Chief Instructor for the Junior Leadership and Staff Officers Course. His promotion recognizes his continued service and leadership within this specialized engineering corps.

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Colonel Shadrach Akom, representing the Nigerian Army Signals, holds the positions of member of the Directing Staff and Staff Officer Grade One Training at the Moloney Campus. His appointment to the rank of Colonel reflects his extensive experience and contributions to the strategic communication and signaling capabilities of the army. His new rank underscores the importance of technical expertise in modern military operations.

The third officer, Colonel Polycarp Offor of the Nigerian Army Education Corps, serves as the Acting Chief Instructor for Languages. His promotion highlights the army's commitment to educational development and linguistic proficiency within its ranks. All three officers have been recognized for their dedication and professional growth over their respective tenures in the Nigerian Army.

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Leadership Expectations and Mentorship

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Adetoba congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to demonstrate greater professionalism, discipline, and commitment in their new positions. He noted that their promotion came through God's grace, hard work, and discipline, urging the newly decorated colonels to continue improving their knowledge and leadership abilities. The commandant emphasized that these qualities are essential for success in higher command roles.

Major General Adetoba also encouraged the officers to be more empathetic in carrying out their statutory responsibilities and to maintain high professional standards. He acknowledged the contributions of their spouses, appreciating their patience, loyalty, and support in ensuring that the officers had a stable home front. This recognition of family support highlights the holistic view of military service and personal sacrifice.

Gratitude and Future Commitments

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Colonel Stephen Aluko expressed gratitude to God for keeping them alive to witness their elevation. He equally thanked the commandant for his mentorship and guidance, describing the support as valuable to their professional development. Aluko said, We appreciate the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, for finding us worthy and deserving to be elevated to the ranks of Colonels in the Nigerian Army.

The colonel assured the college of their commitment to greater service, pledging that the officers would redouble their efforts in carrying out their responsibilities. This pledge signals a renewed focus on duty and operational excellence under their new ranks. The event was attended by the Deputy Commandant, Director of Studies, faculty, and administrative staff, as well as friends and family members of the newly promoted officers.