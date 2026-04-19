Nigerian Army Officers Denied Justice Despite Legal Victories

Compulsorily retired Nigerian Army officers are facing continued hardship and denial of justice, with the army defying court orders and legislative resolutions for their reinstatement. Investigations reveal the dismissals were conducted unlawfully, lacking due process and violating established military regulations.

Compulsorily retired Nigerian Army officers, including high-ranking individuals like major generals and colonels, have faced significant hardship and a denial of justice despite achieving legal victories and gaining support from the National Assembly.

These officers, dismissed on June 9, 2016, under the guise of service exigencies, corruption in arms procurement, and partisanship, have exhausted all avenues for reinstatement, including favourable judgments from the National Industrial Court, resolutions from both legislative chambers, and appeals to successive presidents. Their plight underscores a systemic failure to uphold judicial orders and institutional accountability within the Nigerian Army. The tragic case of Colonel Ojebo Ochankpa, who died in 2017 reportedly of a broken heart while awaiting justice, serves as a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of this prolonged institutional cruelty. His family's subsequent struggles have highlighted how careers and family well-being can be irrevocably destroyed by such injustices. Investigations by PREMIUM TIMES reveal that the Nigerian Army acted unlawfully in the compulsory retirement of these 38 officers. Crucially, none of the affected individuals were subjected to a court martial or found guilty of any offense under the established rules and regulations of the Armed Forces. Many officers were not even issued queries or indicted by any panel prior to their dismissal. In some instances, officers serving on official national assignments abroad learned of their dismissal through media reports. One dismissed officer vehemently denied any involvement in corruption related to arms procurement or electoral partisanship, stating that his compulsory retirement was executed without due process and deviated significantly from the established disciplinary procedures and natural justice principles of the Nigerian Armed Forces. He has formally appealed to President Bola Tinubu for redress. Colonel Danladi Hassan, another affected officer, had a distinguished career, notably leading troops to reclaim villages in Borno from Boko Haram insurgents in 2014. Commissioned in 1994, he had participated in numerous foreign missions, including ECOMOG operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone and a United Nations Mission in Sudan. Like his peers, he did not face any prior query, panel indictment, or court martial before his dismissal. The affected officers included those holding key positions such as Director of Military Intelligence and defense attachés, as well as personnel who served on the frontlines against Boko Haram, some of whom had received commendations for their bravery. A thorough review of the relevant statutes by PREMIUM TIMES confirms that the army contravened its own regulations in the process of disengaging these officers. The Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers, specifically paragraph 09.02c(4), was cited for their removal, allowing for compulsory retirement on disciplinary grounds for serious offenses, yet failing to define what constitutes such offenses. More significantly, the primary legislation, the Armed Forces Act, outlines all offenses and their corresponding disciplinary procedures, and it does not grant the Army Council the authority to arbitrarily punish or compulsorily retire officers without adherence to legally stipulated steps. Section 11(a-f) of the Act, which defines the powers of the Army Council, does not encompass the power to dismiss officers on disciplinary grounds without following the prescribed legal processes. Following their dismissal, the officers lodged petitions with military authorities as per military regulations. However, their statutory appeal for redress, which legally requires an acknowledgement within 30 days, has reportedly gone unanswered and unacknowledged, according to documentation reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES





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Nigerian Army Compulsory Retirement Justice Due Process Military Regulations

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