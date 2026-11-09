Nigerian Army Kills Suspect, Recovers AK-47 in Old Oyo National Park Raid

Troops of Operation IGBO DANU II killed one suspected criminal and recovered an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine and a Dane gun during operations in the Old Oyo National Park on November 7 and 8, 2026. The Army also destroyed temporary shelters used as hideouts by criminal elements.

Troops of Operation IGBO DANU II under the Nigerian Army 2 Division, working with hybrid forces, have neutralised one suspected criminal and recovered an AK-47 rifle and other weapons inside the Old Oyo National Park.

The Army announced the operation in a statement published on its official website on Monday. The statement said troops conducting operations within the park on November 7, 2026, engaged suspected criminal elements, who fled upon sighting the advancing troops. The Army said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one empty magazine and one Dane gun, further degrading the operational capabilities of the fleeing elements.

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Troops Destroy Hideouts in Old Oyo Park

A follow-up exploitation on November 8, 2026, led to the discovery of the corpse of one of the fleeing suspects, confirming the neutralisation of one criminal element. The Army said the troops also destroyed temporary shelters believed to have served as hideouts, further disrupting criminal activities and denying the perpetrators safe havens within the forested area. The Nigerian Army said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and prevent them from using forested areas as hideouts.

It said the operation targeted kidnappers networks, informants and hideouts within the national park. The Army reiterated that troops, in collaboration with other security stakeholders, remained resolute in sustaining operations to dismantle criminal networks, deny them safe havens and restore security across the 2 Division Area of Responsibility. It expressed confidence that exploitation of the general area would help to track fleeing elements and prevent their regrouping in the area.

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The Army statement added that exploitation of the general area is ongoing to track fleeing elements and prevent their regrouping. The statement did not identify the deceased suspect, specify the exact location of the encounter within the park or name the other weapons beyond the AK-47, empty magazine and Dane gun. Operation IGBO DANU II is a counter-criminal operation conducted by the Nigerian Army 2 Division to flush out armed groups and deny them safe havens in forested areas.

Operation IGBO DANU II Targets Armed Groups

It follows the launch of Operation IGBO DANU, also known as Operation Forest Flush, in January 2026, which targeted bandit enclaves in Kwara State. The Nigerian Army said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and prevent them from using forested areas as hideouts. It stated that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security stakeholders, remained committed to sustaining operations to restore security across the 2 Division Area of Responsibility.