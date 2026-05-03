Nigerian Army Neutralizes Nine Terrorists in Katsina and Zamfara States

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have successfully neutralized nine terrorists, including two key figures, and recovered weapons and motorcycles in operations across Katsina and Zamfara states between May 1st and May 3rd, 2026.

The Nigerian Army has reported significant successes in its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the Northwest region of the country. Between May 1st and May 3rd, 2026, troops operating under Sector 2 of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralized a total of nine terrorists, including two individuals identified as key figures within the terrorist networks operating in Katsina and Zamfara states.

This operation involved a series of coordinated engagements, demonstrating the army’s proactive stance and commitment to restoring security in the affected areas. The operations yielded a substantial recovery of arms and equipment, including four AK-47 rifles and nine motorcycles, further disrupting the terrorists’ logistical capabilities and operational effectiveness. The successful outcome of these operations underscores the dedication and bravery of the Nigerian Army personnel involved, as well as the effectiveness of the strategic approach adopted under Operation Fansan Yamma.

The army’s continued focus on targeted operations, coupled with intelligence gathering and collaboration with local communities, is crucial in dismantling terrorist structures and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. The neutralization of these terrorists represents a significant blow to the terrorist groups and will contribute to a more secure environment for residents of Katsina and Zamfara states.

The recovered weapons and motorcycles will be instrumental in preventing future attacks and disrupting the terrorists’ ability to move freely and conduct operations. The initial engagement occurred when troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base Fudma in Katsina State encountered terrorists while conducting a fighting patrol along the Turare–Yantumaki Road in the Dutsinma Local Government Area.

The ensuing firefight resulted in the neutralization of four terrorists and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, a significant quantity of ammunition, two motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and a sum of one hundred and fifty-three thousand naira. This demonstrates the troops’ ability to effectively respond to threats and neutralize enemy combatants while also gathering valuable intelligence. The recovered mobile phones are expected to provide crucial insights into the terrorists’ communication networks and operational planning.

The cash recovered suggests potential funding sources and logistical support networks. The operation in Zamfara State, conducted between May 2nd and May 3rd, 2026, saw troops at the Forward Operating Base Bagega engage in a high-stakes operation in the Anka Local Government Area. This operation led to the neutralization of seven terrorists, including two notorious kingpins known as Anaruwa and Gomina.

Anaruwa’s connection to Kachalla Idi Aiki, a recognized terrorist commander, highlights the importance of targeting key leadership figures within these organizations. The initial clash on May 2nd involved troops engaging terrorists along the Bagega–Anka Road, forcing four armed terrorists on two motorcycles to retreat.

However, the terrorists regrouped and launched a counterattack on the Forward Operating Base Bagega. The troops, bolstered by reinforcements from various combat teams and crucial support from precision airstrikes by the air component, successfully repelled the assault. A subsequent engagement with a second wave of eight terrorists on four motorcycles resulted in the neutralization of three additional terrorists. A follow-up operation on May 3rd led to the encounter and neutralization of two more terrorists on motorbikes in the same area.

While the operation was overwhelmingly successful, it came at a cost, with one soldier making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The army has expressed its condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and reaffirmed its commitment to honoring his service. Following the successful operations, troops have consolidated their presence in Bagega, maintaining a strong foothold in the area to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activity.

Operation Fansan Yamma continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to protecting citizens and ensuring the safety and security of the Northwest region. The army urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate security agencies, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the fight against terrorism.

The ongoing success of Operation Fansan Yamma is a testament to the Nigerian Army’s resilience, professionalism, and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and protecting its citizens from the scourge of terrorism. The combined efforts of ground troops, air support, and intelligence gathering are proving to be effective in dismantling terrorist networks and restoring peace and stability to the affected regions





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