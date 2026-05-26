Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force Joint Raid Nabs 21 Suspected Drug Traffickers at Abia State Market

Security forces from the Army, Navy and Air Force conducted a coordinated operation in Owaza, Abia State, arresting twenty‑one suspected drug dealers and seizing Indian hemp, "ice" and cash, before handing the suspects over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In a coordinated security sweep carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, soldiers from the Nigerian Army 's 14 Brigade Headquarters in Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion (Rear), arrested twenty‑one individuals suspected of drug trafficking at the bustling Mammy Market in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State .

The operation formed part of the broader "Operation Eastern Sanity" initiative, a joint effort involving the Nigerian Navy Component and the Nigerian Air Force 511 Quick Response Group, which was launched in response to credible intelligence indicating the presence of crude‑oil bunkerers, illegal petroleum marketers, pipeline vandals and drug traffickers operating within the market and the surrounding bushland. On arrival, the combined forces swiftly cordoned off the market and conducted a thorough search of both the commercial stalls and nearby hideouts believed to serve as criminal enclaves.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 14 Brigade, Lieutenant Mazinho Attah, confirmed that the raid resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of contraband, including Indian hemp, rolled cigarettes known locally as "rizzlers," and substances described as "ice," commonly understood to be a form of crystal methamphetamine. In addition, the suspects were found in possession of a total of One Hundred and Three Thousand Naira in cash.

All twenty‑one detainees have been placed in custody, where they are undergoing preliminary profiling before being transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution. The military emphasized that aggressive patrols and area‑domination activities will continue to deny criminal networks the freedom to operate, reaffirming the army's commitment to safeguarding peace and security for law‑abiding residents.

The successful operation underscores the increasing inter‑agency cooperation among Nigeria's security apparatus in tackling the intersecting threats of illicit drug trade, oil‑related crimes and other forms of organized criminality that have plagued the southeastern region. By targeting a popular marketplace that serves as a hub for both legitimate commerce and illicit activity, the forces hope to send a clear deterrent message to traffickers and disrupt supply chains before they can expand further into the community.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities and have pledged ongoing surveillance and rapid response capabilities to sustain pressure on criminal enterprises. The arrests represent a significant step in the broader strategy to dismantle drug networks that not only fuel addiction and violence but also contribute to the erosion of economic stability in the area





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Nigerian Army Drug Trafficking Operation Eastern Sanity Abia State Joint Security Operation

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