Nigerian Army to Digitise Service Records and Automate Salaries Across Formations

The Nigerian Army will digitise service records, automate salary and allowance payments, and deploy an integrated human resource management platform, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu announced at the Second Bi-Annual Chief Clerks Convention 2026 in Jos.

The Nigerian Army is set to digitise service records, automate the payment of salaries and allowances, and deploy an integrated human resource management platform across its formations.

Nigerian Army Digitalize Records And Salaries

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this at the opening of the Second Bi-Annual Nigerian Army Chief Clerks Convention 2026. The five-day convention is holding at the Headquarters of 3 Division Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State. Shaibu said the reforms aim to modernise administrative operations and improve transparency, efficiency and accountability. He explained that the digital systems would enable commanders to access accurate and up-to-date personnel information.

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This, he said, would improve planning, coordination and decision-making across the Army formations. The Army Chief was represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander, Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana. The convention has the theme, Enhancing Clerical Effectiveness in Support of the Decision-Making Process in a Joint System Environment. It brings together Chief Clerks from various formations to deliberate on strengthening administrative efficiency in support of military operations.

Shaibu noted that contemporary security threats include terrorism, insurgency, cyberattacks, disinformation and transnational organised crime. He said these challenges require stronger coordination among the armed forces and other security agencies. He stressed that effective military operations depend not only on firepower and tactical manoeuvres but also on accurate record-keeping. Timely information dissemination and proper personnel accountability are equally critical, he added.

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Strategic Pillars For Army Transformation Agenda

According to him, administrative effectiveness remains key to operational success in an increasingly complex security environment where commanders need reliable information for timely decisions. Shaibu outlined five strategic pillars underpinning his administration transformation agenda. They include strengthening professionalism and discipline, improving administrative efficiency, enhancing training and operational readiness, deepening technological integration and advancing personnel welfare. As part of efforts to improve the capacity of the clerical cadre, he disclosed plans to introduce specialised training programmes.

The training will cover leadership, information management, digital administration and operational documentation. He said the programmes would be conducted through the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration and other relevant institutions. The goal is to equip personnel with skills required to manage modern administrative systems. On personnel welfare, the Army Chief reaffirmed his commitment to improving accommodation, healthcare delivery and other welfare initiatives.

Clerks Recognized As Critical Operational Enablers

He also promised fairness and transparency in postings, promotions and the payment of entitlements. He urged Chief Clerks to recognise that their responsibilities extend beyond routine office administration. He described them as critical operational enablers whose efficiency directly affects troop welfare, command decisions and mission execution. Shaibu charged participants to use the convention to exchange ideas and identify practical solutions to administrative challenges.

He said they should develop recommendations that would strengthen the Army effectiveness within joint and multi-agency operational environments. He commended the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, the Department of Personnel Management and the Local Organising Committee for organising the convention. He expressed confidence that the deliberations and recommendations from the five-day gathering would contribute to building a more professional, adaptable and combat-ready Nigerian Army.