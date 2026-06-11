Nigerian Army Lieutenant Slain by Bandits Just Before Wedding to Miss UNIJOS Queen

A devastating account from Promise Dikko on the loss of her fiancé, a patriotic Army Lieutenant, amidst a surge of banditry and violence across several Nigerian states.

The heartbreaking narrative of Promise Dikko, the Miss University of Jos Queen, serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating human cost of the ongoing insecurity plague in Nigeria.

In a deeply emotional account, Ms. Dikko recounted the tragic loss of her fiancé, a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army known as Ifeanyi, who was killed by bandits months before their scheduled wedding. The couple had meticulously planned their union, with a wedding date set for December 27, 2026. Many preparations had already been finalized and payments made, only for their dreams to be shattered by a sudden and violent encounter.

The events unfolded on a Monday, starting with normal communication between the couple throughout the morning and afternoon. However, contact was abruptly severed, leaving Ms. Dikko in a state of growing anxiety. After initially suspecting network failures or phone malfunctions, she sought information from family and colleagues, only to discover the grim reality on Tuesday. The incident took place in Rigasa, Kaduna State, along the banks of the Kaduna River.

Lieutenant Ifeanyi and his colleagues were intercepted during a military operation, and he ultimately lost his life while attempting to protect others. Ms. Dikko described her late fiancé not only as a partner but as a true patriot and a hero who remained dedicated to the betterment of his nation until his final moments.

Despite the immense grief of losing the man she intended to spend the rest of her life with, she expressed profound pride in his courage and sacrifice. She noted that while military protocols often dictate how official statements are released, her primary focus remained on the personal loss and the legacy of a soldier who died in the line of duty.

This tragedy is not an isolated event but is rather a reflection of a worsening security crisis that continues to grip various regions of Nigeria. The relentless wave of banditry and kidnapping has left countless families shattered and communities in ruins. Recent reports highlight a pattern of brutality across several states. In Zamfara State, a late evening attack on Bunkasau village in the Bukkuyum area resulted in at least ten deaths and numerous injuries.

Similarly, in Katsina State, gunmen targeted two farming settlements in the Bakori Local Government Area, claiming the lives of eleven individuals, including a local security guard and a pregnant woman, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of these attacks. The violence has also extended into other regions, demonstrating the widespread reach of these criminal elements.

In Kwara State, attacks on the Mari and Dina communities within the Patigi Local Government Area led to the deaths of at least five residents and three soldiers. Furthermore, the targeting of educational institutions has become a harrowing trend, as seen in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. In a shocking breach of safety, approximately 32 people were abducted from Community High School Ahoro-Esiele, Primary School Esiele, and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

These collective tragedies illustrate a nation struggling to secure its borders and protect its citizens, where the phrase Nigeria happened to me summarizes the intersection of personal heartbreak and systemic instability. The loss of Lieutenant Ifeanyi is a stark symbol of the cost of peace, reminding the world that behind every security statistic is a human life and a broken heart





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