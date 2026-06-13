Nigerian Army Kills Terrorist, Rescues Three Kidnap Victims, Destroys Bandits' Camp in Zamfara

In a significant operation in Zamfara State, Nigerian Army troops from Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, engaged terrorists in a firefight, neutralized one combatant, rescued three kidnapped victims, and destroyed a terrorist camp, recovering weapons and other items. The military reaffirms its resolve to continue offensive actions until stability returns to the North-West region.

The Nigerian Army announced that troops from Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma , successfully neutralized a terrorist, rescued three kidnapped victims, and destroyed a bandits' camp during ongoing operations in Zamfara State.

The operational report, shared with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday, details the June 12 mission across communities in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas, part of a broader campaign to curb banditry and criminal activities in the region. According to the report, a fighting patrol covering Birnin Saba, Yanbuki, and Sabon Garin Daudawa encountered terrorists in the Yanbuki District of Zurmi LGA.

A firefight ensued, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist while the others fled the scene. Troops recovered significant evidence, including rifles, four magazines loaded with ammunition, two motorcycles, seven mobile phones, two MP3 players, a woodland camouflage trouser, and an inner vest. Following the engagement, forces maintained pressure on the retreating terrorists and advanced to Sabon Garin Daudawa, where they cleared the area and demolished the camp to prevent its future use as a criminal haven.

During subsequent clearance operations, three kidnapped victims were rescued and evacuated to safety. The military reiterated its commitment to sustaining offensive operations across Zamfara and the wider North-West until terrorist and bandit groups are completely dismantled and peace restored to affected communities





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Nigerian Army Operation Fansan Yamma Zamfara Banditry Terrorist Kidnap Rescue North-West Nigeria

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