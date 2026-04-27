Nigerian Army Intensifies Crackdown on Oil Theft in Niger Delta, Recovers Millions in Stolen Products

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have significantly increased operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, resulting in the arrest of nine suspects, the shutdown of illegal refining sites, and the recovery of over 156,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at over N250 million. Operations spanned Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states.

Nigerian Army troops from the 6 Division, in collaborative efforts with other security agencies, have significantly intensified their crackdown on crude oil theft throughout the Niger Delta region.

A comprehensive operation conducted between April 1st and April 26th, 2026, resulted in the apprehension of nine individuals involved in illegal oil activities and the dismantling of numerous illicit refining sites. The operation yielded substantial recoveries, including over 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil and more than 26,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Furthermore, the equipment utilized in these illegal refining processes was systematically destroyed, demonstrating a firm commitment to disrupting the criminal networks. The Nigerian Army has assessed the value of the recovered petroleum products to exceed N250 million, highlighting the significant economic impact of these operations. The majority of the successful recoveries were achieved in Rivers State, driven by precise intelligence gathering and targeted operations.

Troops intercepted an abandoned truck, registration number KMC 310 ZV Kano, along the East-West Road in Ukpeye Community, Ahoada East Local Government Area. The vehicle was found laden with 45,000 litres of stolen petroleum products. A subsequent raid on the Orashi National Forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area uncovered a substantial storage facility containing over 35,000 litres of stolen crude oil. Simultaneously, another illegal refining site was discovered, holding more than 26,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

The associated equipment, including galvanized pipes used for siphoning, was promptly destroyed on-site to prevent further illegal activity. In Ebocha, Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, soldiers seized 266 sacks containing approximately 17,760 litres of stolen petroleum products. Further expanding the scope of the operation, troops in Abessa Forest, Ahoada West, discovered and destroyed four drum ovens and 50 sacks containing over 3,000 litres of crude oil, along with two waste pits used for refining.

Operations also extended to Okolomade in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, where 30 sacks containing over 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered. These coordinated efforts demonstrate the breadth and depth of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combating oil theft in Rivers State. Beyond Rivers State, the operations extended to Delta and Akwa Ibom States, yielding further positive results.

In Delta State, troops identified a tapping point at Obazogbe Community in Ethiope Local Government Area, with a nearby dugout storage pit containing over 2,700 litres of stolen petroleum products. In Akwa Ibom State, specifically in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, 45 bags of illegally refined AGO, estimated at approximately 1,350 litres, were recovered after suspects successfully evaded capture. Continuous operations are also being maintained in Bayelsa State, where troops are actively working to deny oil thieves any operational space.

Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has lauded the troops for their commendable performance and unwavering dedication. He emphasized the importance of sustaining the current operational pressure on criminal networks operating within the Niger Delta Region, urging them to continue their efforts in dismantling these illicit activities and protecting the nation’s economic resources.

The GOC’s commendation underscores the strategic importance of these operations in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and revenue streams. The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to eradicating crude oil theft and ensuring the security and stability of the Niger Delta region





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Nigerian Army Oil Theft Niger Delta Crude Oil AGO Illegal Refining

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