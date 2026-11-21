The Nigerian Army has graduated 47 soldiers as professional military drivers in Jos, Plateau State, to enhance operational mobility and logistics support for future missions.

The Nigerian Army has officially graduated 47 soldiers as certified military drivers following the completion of a rigorous training program at the Headquarters 3 Division in Jos, Plateau State. This significant personnel development event marks the successful conclusion of the Drivers Basic Course 2 of 2026, which was specifically organized to elevate the professional competence of army personnel and strengthen the force's overall operational mobility capabilities. The graduation ceremony took place at the 3 Division Auditorium within the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, underscoring the institution's commitment to enhancing its logistical and transport warfare standards. The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that troops can move efficiently and safely across challenging terrains while maintaining high standards of vehicle handling and safety protocols.

Leadership Presence at Graduation Ceremony

The high-profile graduation ceremony was presided over by Major General W.M. Dangana, who serves as both the General Officer Commanding the 3 Division and the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace. Due to his official duties, Major General W.M. Dangana was represented at the event by Brigadier General P.A. Zipele, the Commander of the 53 Signals Brigade, who delivered the leadership address on his behalf. The presence of top-tier command staff highlighted the strategic importance placed on logistics and transportation within the current security architecture of the region. This leadership endorsement reinforces the notion that effective military movement is not merely a support function but a critical component of successful campaign planning and execution in modern warfare scenarios.

Also read Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport Decorates 24 Newly Promoted Soldiers

Core Training Mechanism and Objectives

The comprehensive training curriculum was designed to equip the 47 participants with the essential knowledge and practical skills required to operate military vehicles safely and professionally under various conditions. According to Lieutenant Colonel Olumide Victor Olukoya, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 3 Division, the course focused heavily on adherence to strict military driving procedures, traffic laws, and advanced safety precautions. The training module aimed to address the specific demands of operating heavy and specialized military transport in diverse environments, ensuring that each graduate is capable of maintaining vehicle integrity and crew safety during high-stress operations. This structured approach ensures that every driver leaving the program possesses the technical proficiency needed to handle complex logistical challenges without compromising mission security.

Strategic Importance of Logistics Support

Command officials emphasized that effective transportation and logistics support remain absolutely critical to operational success, particularly when conducting military operations across challenging terrains and demanding security environments. The 3 Division has identified the enhancement of its logistical backbone as a priority, recognizing that the rapid and secure movement of troops and equipment is vital for maintaining a strategic advantage. By upgrading the skill set of its driver corps, the Nigerian Army aims to reduce vehicle breakdowns, minimize accidents, and improve the overall tempo of its supply chains. This strategic focus on logistics ensures that combat units receive necessary reinforcements and supplies without undue delay, thereby increasing the overall effectiveness of the division's defensive and offensive postures.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Perspectives and Expectations

Colonel O.C. Okungbure, the Commander of the 73 Supply and Transport Brigade, described the graduation as a significant milestone in the division's broader efforts to develop a skilled and professional workforce capable of meeting modern military standards. He urged the new graduates to uphold the high standards acquired during their training and to remain worthy ambassadors of the Nigerian Army in their respective formations. The brigade leadership charged the soldiers to translate the theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired during the course into immediate, high-quality performance in their daily duties. This call to action serves as a reminder that certification is not an endpoint but a starting point for continuous professional development and operational excellence within the transport corps.

Operational Impact and Future Outlook

The enhanced capabilities of these 47 newly graduated drivers are expected to significantly improve the operational mobility of the 3 Division, facilitating the effective movement of troops and equipment in both routine and operational environments. This upgrade in human capital will directly contribute to better logistics support, allowing for more reliable supply lines and faster response times to security threats in Plateau State and surrounding regions. As the Nigerian Army continues to refine its internal training mechanisms, the focus remains on sustaining these high standards to ensure long-term readiness. The successful completion of the Drivers Basic Course 2 of 2026 sets a precedent for future training cohorts, reinforcing the division's dedication to maintaining a robust and highly competent logistical support structure.