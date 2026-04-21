The Nigerian Army successfully repelled a terrorist attack in Kemanji, Kwara State, resulting in the death of three soldiers and several militants. The event has sparked sharp criticism regarding the state government's security policies.

In a significant security incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community, the Nigerian Army successfully repelled an early morning assault launched by suspected terrorists in the Kemanji region of Kaiama, Kwara State . The confrontation, which unfolded in the pre-dawn hours of the day, saw soldiers stationed in the area engage in a fierce gun battle to protect residents from what appeared to be a coordinated attempt at kidnapping and occupation.

According to official reports, the attackers moved toward the settlement around 3:00 am, but their advance was halted by the swift response of the military personnel on the ground. Several of the assailants were neutralized during the firefight, effectively securing the community and preventing what could have been a massive hostage crisis. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, confirmed the incident through his official social media channel, expressing his deep sorrow for the loss of three soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the sovereignty and safety of the state. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families, promising that the government would provide support while continuing to bolster security architecture across vulnerable border communities. Despite the military success in repelling the immediate threat, the incident has served as a catalyst for intense public discourse regarding the broader security strategy currently being employed in the region. Many residents and observers have taken to various platforms to voice their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a reactive rather than proactive approach to terrorism and violent crime. Critics argue that relying on soldiers to engage attackers after they have already reached residential areas is a sign of systemic failure in intelligence gathering and early warning systems. The conversation has quickly shifted from the heroism of the fallen soldiers to the perceived negligence of the political leadership in the state. Local citizens are increasingly demanding a move away from standard post-incident condolences toward more robust, preventative measures that could stop such incursions before they escalate into deadly conflicts. Prominent among the voices of dissent is a segment of the population that feels disconnected from the current administration. Comments directed at Governor AbdulRazaq have been particularly pointed, with some critics alleging that state leaders are prioritizing national politics and personal ambitions in the federal capital at the expense of their primary duty to protect their constituents. Individuals like Adeyemi Ishola and other concerned citizens have challenged the governor to return home and take a more hands-on approach to the escalating security challenges in Kaiama and beyond. They contend that tweeting statements of grief is insufficient when communities are facing persistent threats to their safety. As the state grapples with the aftermath of this attack, the pressure on the government to demonstrate visible, effective leadership and to prioritize the safety of its citizens is higher than ever. The prevailing sentiment is that residents are tired of merely burying their heroes and are now seeking a comprehensive plan that ensures long-term stability and security for all parts of the state





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