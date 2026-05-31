Nigerian Army Foils Kidnapping Plot, Neutralises Terrorist in Kogi Ambush

Nigerian Army troops ambushed terrorists planning a kidnapping in Kogi State, killing one and recovering weapons and ammunition. The operation, based on intelligence, highlights ongoing security efforts in the region.

Troops from the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army 's 2 Division successfully thwarted a planned kidnapping and neutralised a terrorist during an ambush in Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi State .

According to a statement released early Sunday by Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, the operation took place on May 30, 2026. It was initiated based on credible intelligence that terrorists intended to conduct kidnappings within the Jakura II community. In response, troops rapidly deployed to a suspected terrorist crossing point along the Old Obajana-Tajimi Road, setting up an ambush to disrupt the criminals' activities.

A firefight ensued, resulting in one terrorist being neutralised and others fleeing with suspected gunshot wounds. Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a bandolier, and mobile phones. These items confirm the group's involvement in kidnapping operations in the region. The statement highlighted that this operation underscores the 12 Brigade's commitment to ongoing offensives against terrorists and criminal elements threatening citizen safety.

Additional efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the fleeing terrorists. The Commander of the 12 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kasim Umar Sidi, praised the troops for their vigilance, efficiency, and dedication.

He reaffirmed the brigade's resolve to maintain pressure on such threats and urged the public to continue providing timely, actionable intelligence to security agencies





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Nigerian Army Kidnapping Terrorist Kogi State Ambush 12 Brigade Security

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