Nigerian Army Dismantles IPOB/ESN Camp, Recovers Remains of Slain Soldiers

Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army have successfully dismantled a major camp belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State, and recovered the suspected remains of two soldiers abducted and murdered in 2022.

The Nigerian Army has announced the successful dismantling of a significant camp linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network ( ESN ), located in Imo State .

This operation, carried out by troops of the 82 Division on April 24, 2026, along the Ubaha Orsu axis of Orsu Local Government Area, represents a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to restore security and stability to the South East region. The action was initiated based on verified intelligence reports indicating the presence of a major IPOB/ESN hideout and, critically, the potential location of the remains of two soldiers tragically abducted and murdered in May 2022 – Master Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu and Private Gloria Mathew.

These soldiers were ambushed and killed while traveling to their wedding, a brutal act that sparked widespread condemnation and fueled the army’s determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. The operation itself was characterized by intense fighting as troops advanced towards the suspected hideout. They were met with heavy resistance from heavily armed IPOB/ESN fighters who initiated multiple ambushes.

However, the soldiers responded with decisive force, effectively repelling each attack and forcing the criminals to scatter. The Nigerian Army’s statement emphasized the desperation and criminal intent displayed by the group, highlighting their continued targeting of both innocent civilians and security personnel. This underscores the serious threat posed by IPOB/ESN to the peace and security of the region. Following the successful clearance of the camp, a meticulous search of the area was conducted.

This search led to the grim discovery of shallow graves, strongly suspected to contain the remains of the abducted and murdered soldiers. The recovery of these remains is a significant development, offering a measure of closure to the families of the fallen heroes and providing crucial evidence for ongoing investigations. The recovered remains have been carefully secured and are currently undergoing detailed forensic analysis, including DNA testing, to confirm their identities beyond any doubt.

The Nigerian Army is actively coordinating with the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu and Private Mathew to ensure proper identification and to facilitate dignified burial arrangements that honor their sacrifice. This operation is not merely a military success; it is a testament to the army’s commitment to justice and remembrance. The discovery of the shallow graves serves as a stark reminder of the heinous atrocities committed by IPOB/ESN and their complete disregard for human life.

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to neutralizing all criminal elements operating in the South East and restoring lasting peace to the region. They have also expressed gratitude to law-abiding citizens for providing valuable information and have urged continued vigilance and support for security agencies. The army emphasized the importance of timely and credible intelligence in their ongoing operations, encouraging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in maintaining security and apprehending criminals.

This operation demonstrates a proactive approach to combating insecurity and a commitment to upholding the rule of law





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