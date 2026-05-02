Nigerian Army Disciplines Personnel Over Misleading Social Media Post on Troop Welfare

The Nigerian Army has taken disciplinary action against a soldier attached to Operation Hadin Kai for sharing a misleading social media post regarding troop feeding in the North-East. An internal review found the post misrepresented the rations provided and violated military regulations.

The Nigerian Army has addressed a situation involving a soldier serving with Operation Hadin Kai who disseminated information on social media regarding troop provisions in the North-East .

Following the widespread circulation of a post deemed misleading by military authorities, a comprehensive internal review was initiated, culminating in disciplinary action against the personnel responsible. The Joint Task Force North-East, through its Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sanni Uba, released a statement on Saturday detailing the outcome of the investigation.

The core of the issue revolved around the accuracy and completeness of the information shared by the soldier, specifically concerning the rations provided to troops operating in the challenging North-East region. The Army’s assessment focused on both the textual content of the post and the accompanying image. The investigation determined that the published material did not accurately reflect the full scope of the rations issued to personnel at the time of the post.

Authorities firmly rejected the claims circulating online, asserting that they were inconsistent with the actual welfare provisions and feeding arrangements in place for troops deployed under Operation Hadin Kai. Lieutenant Colonel Uba emphasized that soldiers are consistently provided with meals adhering to established standards, and that welfare packages are routinely implemented, with enhancements often made during significant religious holidays like Sallah and Easter to bolster morale.

A key aspect of the Army’s feeding system is its structured oversight, managed by food committees comprised of personnel from diverse ranks, and overseen by senior non-commissioned officers. This system is designed to guarantee accountability throughout the entire process – from planning and preparation to the final distribution of meals, all within the constraints of available logistical resources. The investigation revealed that the soldier intentionally misrepresented the facts, and the image shared did not depict the complete ration allocation.

Consequently, disciplinary measures were enacted in strict accordance with the Armed Forces Act (Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004), a necessary step to maintain military discipline and safeguard the integrity of the institution. Beyond the disciplinary action, the Army reiterated its unwavering commitment to troop welfare as a paramount concern, even amidst the ongoing operational and logistical difficulties inherent in the North-East theatre.

Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that personnel receive the necessary support while deployed in the field. The Army strongly advises all personnel to utilize established internal channels for voicing grievances or concerns, rather than resorting to public social media posts that could potentially distort the operational landscape, undermine morale, or disrupt the cohesion of the ranks. This emphasis on internal communication is crucial for maintaining operational security and fostering a positive command climate.

The Army views the responsible use of social media by its personnel as vital, and encourages adherence to regulations that protect sensitive information and maintain public trust. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate information dissemination and the potential consequences of spreading misinformation, particularly within a sensitive operational environment.

The Army remains dedicated to providing a supportive and well-provisioned environment for its troops, and will continue to address any shortcomings in the system through ongoing assessment and improvement





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Army Operation Hadin Kai Troop Welfare North-East Discipline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Australia Adopt Nigerian Navy’s Landing Vessel for Indo-Pacific OperationsThe United States Marine Corps and the Australian Defence Force have chosen a landing vessel originally designed for the Nigerian Navy to be central to their future military operations in the Indo-Pacific, citing its capabilities and modern design.

Read more »

Nigerian President Sacks NMDPRA CEO While on Official DutyPresident Bola Tinubu removed Saidu Mohammed as CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority while he was attending the Pipeline Technology Conference in Berlin, Germany. The dismissal occurred five months after Mohammed withdrew his planned appointment to the Seplat board.

Read more »

Fubara Moves To Curb Excessive Use Of Security Personnel For VIP ProtectionGovernor Fubara said the idea is part of efforts to improve the efficiency of security men and reduce waste.

Read more »

Nigerian Footballer Emmanuel King Okoye Dies After Collapsing During MatchMidfielder Emmanuel King Okoye, 25, tragically passed away after collapsing on the field during a match in Nigeria. He had previously played for several amateur clubs in Italy and was remembered for his dedication and love of the game. This follows the recent death of another Nigerian footballer, Michael Eneramo.

Read more »

Nigerian Workers Celebrate May Day with Commendations and Welfare PromisesNigerian workers join global celebrations of International Workers’ Day, receiving praise from state governors for their economic contributions. Governors Fubara and Radda highlighted the importance of dialogue in industrial relations and pledged continued commitment to worker welfare amidst economic challenges.

Read more »

President Tinubu Urges Nigerian Relay Team to Excel at World Athletics RelaysPresident Bola Tinubu has encouraged the Nigerian Relay team to perform well at the 8th World Athletics Relays Championship in Gaborone, Botswana, emphasizing the importance of the competition as a qualifier for the World Championship and a source of national pride. The Director General of the National Sports Commission delivered the President’s message of support, highlighting the significance of relays in Nigerian sports.

Read more »