Nigerian Army Details Circumstances Surrounding NYSC Member's Death in Dei-Dei

The Nigerian Army has issued a statement explaining the events that led to the death of NYSC member Abdulsamad Jamiu during a security incident in Dei-Dei, Abuja. The Army confirms Jamiu was caught in crossfire during an exchange of fire with armed robbers and has launched a full investigation.

The Nigerian Army has released a detailed account of the events leading to the tragic death of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ), amidst growing public concern and calls for a thorough investigation.

The incident occurred in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, during the early hours of April 25, 2026. According to a statement from Lieutenant Olawuyi Odunola, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade, troops were responding to a distress call regarding an armed robbery attack in the Shagari Estate area of Dei-Dei. The Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, conducting a routine night patrol, swiftly moved to the location upon receiving the report.

Upon arrival, the soldiers were immediately met with gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, initiating a brief but intense exchange of fire. Tragically, Jamiu was caught in the crossfire during this confrontation and despite immediate efforts by the troops to provide assistance and secure the area, he succumbed to his injuries. The Army expressed profound sorrow over the loss, acknowledging the deep impact it has had on personnel within the Guards Brigade.

The Army’s statement emphasizes the volatile and rapidly evolving nature of the situation at the time of the incident. Troops were actively engaged in repelling the attackers and safeguarding the local community from harm, creating a complex and dangerous environment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the situation was incredibly fluid, requiring quick decision-making and immediate action from the soldiers involved.

The Commander of the Guards Brigade, along with all officers and soldiers, have conveyed their deepest condolences to Jamiu’s family, the NYSC, and all those affected by this devastating loss. The Army has affirmed its solidarity with those grieving and pledged to support them during this difficult time. A comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances surrounding Jamiu’s death, with a commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Army has assured the public that the findings of this investigation will be made available once completed. The remains of the deceased have been respectfully transferred to the appropriate civil authorities and are currently at Kubwa General Hospital. This incident underscores the inherent risks faced by security personnel in their duty to protect citizens and maintain law and order, as well as the tragic consequences that can occur even during legitimate security operations.

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its unwavering dedication to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory and beyond. In light of this tragic event, the Guards Brigade and the broader Nigerian Army are committed to a thorough review of their operational procedures. This review aims to identify areas for improvement and enhance civilian safety during security operations.

The Army is actively seeking to minimize the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future, recognizing the importance of balancing security needs with the preservation of civilian lives. The statement also appeals to the public to remain calm and to cooperate fully with security agencies as they work to maintain peace and order. The Army acknowledges the public’s concern and assures them that every effort is being made to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement and the military in combating crime and maintaining stability, and the importance of continued collaboration between security forces and the communities they serve. The Army’s commitment to a transparent investigation and procedural review demonstrates a dedication to learning from this tragedy and preventing future loss of life





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NYSC Nigerian Army Dei-Dei Abuja Security Incident Armed Robbery Crossfire Investigation

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