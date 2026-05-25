Nigerian Army Deploys Troops to Benin in Support of Democratic Stability

The Nigerian Army has deployed troops to the Republic of Benin in a proactive move to support democratic stability and prevent any breakdown of law and order during the country’s electioneering period.

The Nigerian Army says it deployed troops to the Republic of Benin in April 2026 in a proactive move aimed at supporting democratic stability and preventing any breakdown of law and order during the country’s electioneering period .

According to a Monday statement issued by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the deployment was carried out on the directive of President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu. The Army explained that the troops were not assigned election duties but were strategically positioned to provide a stabilising presence before, during and after the electoral process.

Operating under Operation ATILEHIN ALAFIYA II, the troops conducted patrols, monitored key locations and maintained a visible security presence across parts of the Cotonou metropolis and surrounding areas. The mission culminated in security support during the presidential inauguration of President Romuald Wadagni, where personnel were deployed early on the day of the ceremony to strategic locations, including the main venue and surrounding points.

The Army said the operation highlights its rapid deployment capacity and commitment to regional peace efforts within the framework of ECOWAS. The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops for their conduct, describing their performance as a reflection of the Army’s professionalism and core values





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Nigerian Army Benin Democratic Stability Electioneering Period Regional Peace Efforts

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