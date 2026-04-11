Nigerian Army Denies Soldier Shot Trailer Driver Over N1000 in Aba, Explains Accident Details

The 14 Brigade Nigerian Army has rejected social media reports claiming a soldier shot a trailer driver in Aba over N1000. They clarified the incident involved a road accident, pursuit, and accidental shooting. A joint investigation is underway.

The 14 Brigade Nigerian Army has refuted reports circulating on social media, dismissing claims that a Nigerian Army soldier shot a trailer driver along Uratta Express way in Aba over a disagreement concerning 1000 naira. According to the official statement issued by the 14 Brigade, the allegations are completely untrue and are not reflective of the Nigerian Army 's core values.

The incident, which occurred around midnight on April 7, 2026, involved a truck bearing registration number 7865, en route from Akwa Ibom State to Abia State. The statement was signed by Captain Muyiwa Ayara, representing the Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the 14 Brigade Ohafia. The Brigade clarified that the truck was involved in a road traffic accident with a motorcycle carrying two civilians in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba. The driver of the truck, after the accident, attempted to flee the scene, prompting a pursuit by troops from the 144 Battalion (Rear), stationed at the Flyover. These troops were alerted by a civilian vehicle that was also pursuing the fleeing truck. During the pursuit, the truck driver disregarded commands to stop. A soldier, positioned near the Timber Market area, fired a warning shot to try and halt the vehicle as it approached their position. Tragically, the warning shot accidentally struck the truck driver, identified as Mr. Kelechi Ejofod, in the leg. Immediate action was taken, and the driver was transported to Rapha Hospital for medical treatment. The incident was also reported to the Nigerian Police at Uratta for further investigation. The 14 Brigade expressed its deep regret regarding the unfortunate event and reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and discipline within the ranks. The Army also urged the public to disregard the misinformation spreading on social media, reinforcing its dedication to transparency and accountability. A joint investigation involving the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force is currently underway. This investigation is designed to thoroughly examine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired. The primary focus of the inquiry is to ascertain all contributing factors and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address the situation effectively. The joint investigation underscores the commitment of the authorities to transparency, accountability, and justice. The Nigerian Army is committed to upholding its code of conduct and principles, and will thoroughly investigate any actions that violate these principles. It also shows a commitment to working together with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a just and fair outcome. The Army emphasizes that it does not condone any behavior that leads to the injury or harm of any citizen, and will take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The safety and security of all citizens remain paramount. The 14 Brigade is dedicated to fostering a positive relationship with the community and is committed to being a positive influence. They will continue to engage with the public and stakeholders to promote trust and cooperation. This commitment includes maintaining open communication channels, regularly updating the public on ongoing investigations, and taking actions based on the outcomes of their investigations. The aim is to create a safe and harmonious environment for all, where the rule of law is respected and maintained. This proactive approach underscores the Army's dedication to its duty and its responsibility to protect and serve the people. The Army encourages anyone with further information to come forward and assist in the investigation to ensure that all relevant facts are obtained and the matter is resolved in a just and timely manner. The 14 Brigade emphasizes the importance of verifying information from reliable sources and avoiding the spread of unsubstantiated rumors that could negatively impact the public's perception and trust





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Nigerian Army Aba Shooting Accident Investigation

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