Nigerian Army Defends Arrest of Activist Justice Chidiebere Over Alleged Subversion of Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has justified the arrest of social media activist Justice Chidiebere, known as Justice Crack, accusing him of inciting discontent among soldiers. The army claims he engaged in subversive discussions with military personnel, while human rights activists question the legality of his detention. The case has sparked debates over military accountability and civilian rights in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army has defended the arrest of a prominent social media influencer and activist, Justice Chidiebere , widely known as Justice Crack, stating that he is under investigation for allegedly inciting discontent among soldiers.

In a statement released on 2 May, army spokesperson Appolonia Anele explained that the arrest followed complaints from soldiers about how their welfare concerns were depicted on social media. Preliminary findings, according to the army, suggest that Mr. Chidiebere engaged in discussions with soldiers that bordered on subversion, including conversations that allegedly encouraged dissatisfaction within the military ranks.

It is important to state that a situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security, Ms. Anele emphasized. The army spokesperson further revealed that Mr. Chidiebere was detained alongside the soldiers involved and is now in the custody of civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution. The soldiers remain under military custody.

Reports from sources familiar with the incident indicate that Mr. Chidiebere was allegedly abducted by soldiers, chained to a tree, and held for up to 72 hours following his interactions with personnel who had complained about poor feeding and welfare conditions. He was later handed over to the State Security Service. The activist’s engagement with soldiers was part of his routine online advocacy, where he amplifies grievances of security personnel and civilians.

Many Nigerians, including human rights activists, have expressed concerns about the case, questioning whether the military’s actions complied with legal standards governing the arrest and detention of civilians. They argue that even where allegations of misconduct exist, suspects should be treated in accordance with the law and not subjected to degrading treatment. Nine years on, Nigerian Army defies court orders to reinstate 38 illegally dismissed officers.

Legal expert Effiong criticized the army’s actions, stating that there was no justification for arresting the activist. He described the arrest as the height of impunity and lawlessness. If you believed that he committed any crime, you should have reported him to civil authorities, the lawyer added. You arrested a civilian, detained him beyond 24 hours and kept mute until Nigerians exposed the fact that he is in your custody.

The army, however, maintained that it acted within legal bounds and reiterated its commitment to the rule of law. We will continue to act within the ambit of the law in safeguarding our sovereignty, the army spokesperson said. As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from Mr. Chidiebere or his legal representatives. It also remains unclear what specific charges, if any, may be filed against him by civil authorities





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Army Justice Chidiebere Human Rights Military Accountability Civilian Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Army Disciplines Personnel Over Misleading Social Media Post on Troop WelfareThe Nigerian Army has taken disciplinary action against a soldier attached to Operation Hadin Kai for sharing a misleading social media post regarding troop feeding in the North-East. An internal review found the post misrepresented the rations provided and violated military regulations.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Neutralises Four Suspected Terrorists in Katsina StateTroops successfully engaged and neutralised four suspected terrorists during a patrol in Katsina State, recovering weapons, motorcycles, phones, and cash. The suspects were linked to attacks in multiple communities.

Read more »

Nigerian Army clarifies arrest of blogger ‘Justice Crack’The Nigerian Army has clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest of social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” stating that his detention is linked to an ongoing investigation involving alleged breaches of military social media regulations and suspected incitement of soldiers.

Read more »

Justice Crack: Why we arrested social media influencerThe Nigerian Army has explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest of popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, also known as Justice Crack.

Read more »

Army clarifies arrest of blogger over incitementThe Nation Newspaper Army clarifies arrest of blogger over incitement

Read more »

Nigerian Army Rescues Kidnapped Civilian in Kwara State Joint OperationTroops of the Nigerian Army, alongside local vigilantes and forest guards, successfully rescued a kidnapped civilian during a joint operation in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The operation, which took place on April 30, resulted in the recovery of two motorcycles used by the kidnappers and the evacuation of an injured vigilante. Follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Read more »