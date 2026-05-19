Nigerian Army Arrests 12 Suspected Kidnappers

Troops of 4 Brigade, under 2 Division Nigerian Army, collaborated with the other security agencies and the Edo State Security Corps to make 12 suspected kidnappers apprehended during clearance operations in Owan East and Esan South-East Local Government Areas of Edo State.

Troops of 4 Brigade, under 2 Division Nigerian Army, collaborate with the other security agencies and the Edo State Security Corps to make 12 suspected kidnappers apprehended during clearance operations.

The operation, named Operation KO SALO, started from 12 May 2026 in Owan East and Esan South-East Local Government Areas of Edo State. Troops searched Ugbovbighan Village, Olelo Forest, and Egoro Amede Village, as well as the Rugan Fulani settlement, during cordon-and-search operations. Three suspects were arrested at Olelo Forest, Ishaya Obadis, Markus Ballu, and Godknows Owonoji, who were found to collaborate and supply supplies for kidnappers. The suspects were handed over to Ekpoma Police Division for further investigation.

During another operation in Owan East Local Government Area, two suspects who were arrested were Bala Mahmood and Ibrahim Abdullahi. They were found to be accomplices and were carrying dangerous weapons and a small mobile phone, which they were handed over to Ekpoma Police Division for further investigation.

Troops searched Uwarlor-Oke Forest in Esan North-East Local Government Area, Udo Government Reserve Forest in Esan South-East Local Government Area, and Emu Forest in Emu, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State. With the arrests came a recovery of items such as motorcycles and mobile phones, which were turned over to the police. Troops will continue with anti-kidnapping operations aimed at eradicating kidnappers' hideouts across the state, ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

The Commander of 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, praised the professionalism of the troops. He challenged the troops to sustain operational tempo for the sake of anti-gang operations. The Edo State Government compliments the efforts of Operation KO SALO, which aimed at protecting the lives and properties of citizens by dismantling the kidnappers' hiding spots





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