Nigerian Army 12 Brigade Intercepts Major Terrorist Logistics Network in Kogi State

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have successfully arrested three suspected terrorist logistics couriers and recovered a significant cache of ammunition in Kogi State, marking a major win against insurgency supply chains.

In a significant operational breakthrough aimed at curbing the spread of insurgency and illegal arms proliferation, troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have successfully dismantled a sophisticated terrorist logistics network in Kogi State . The operation, which took place on April 20, 2026, was the result of high-level intelligence gathering and proactive surveillance efforts along critical transport corridors.

According to an official statement released by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 12 Brigade, the military recorded two distinct yet equally vital successes within the Lokoja Local Government Area, effectively halting the flow of lethal hardware intended for hostile non-state actors. The first of these tactical victories occurred along the Jamata-Owara road, where troops intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist whose vehicle had been heavily modified. The motorcycle featured a hidden, covert compartment specifically designed to bypass routine security checks, which was found to be transporting a significant quantity of ammunition. This arrest was particularly noteworthy as the suspect, identified as Mathew Elisha, also known by his alias Nasara, had been a long-standing person of interest on national security watchlists. His apprehension is seen as a critical disruption to the supply chain infrastructure that sustains terrorist operations in the region. By neutralizing such high-profile logistics conduits, the Nigerian Army continues to demonstrate its commitment to intelligence-led operations that target the root of the insurgent supply lines. Building on this momentum, a second operation was executed at a snap checkpoint established at Oshokoshoko along the Obajana-Kabba road. Troops flagged down a Toyota bus travelling from Makurdi to Obajana for a routine search. During the inspection, soldiers uncovered a large cache of munitions concealed behind the driver’s seat. The recovered items included 314 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three AK-47 rifle magazines, all of which are primary components for standard insurgent weaponry. Two suspects, Mallam Zubairu Abubakar and Adamu Abubakar Abdullahi, were taken into custody immediately. Beyond the ammunition, authorities seized personal effects including mobile phones and identification documents, which are currently being analyzed by intelligence officers to uncover the broader network involved. These items and the suspects have been handed over to the 12 Military Intelligence Brigade to facilitate deep-dive forensic investigations and subsequent prosecution, ensuring that those responsible for fueling violence face the full weight of the law. These combined efforts underscore the vigilance of the Nigerian Army in protecting civilian populations from the catastrophic effects of small arms and light weapons proliferation. The Lokoja axis, being a major transit route, has remained a priority area for the military, and these recent successes prove that the 12 Brigade is well-positioned to intercept threats before they reach their intended destinations. As investigations proceed, the military leadership has reiterated its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements, promising that no effort will be spared in rooting out logistics couriers who serve as the lifeblood of terrorist groups. The public is encouraged to continue supporting the security agencies by providing timely and actionable intelligence, which remains the cornerstone of these successful interventions





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