Six Nigerian-Americans Win in 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections; Adeyina Re-elected in Georgia

Six Nigerian-Americans won races in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, including Will Jawando for Montgomery County Executive and Segun Adeyina's re-election in Georgia. The victories spanned Maryland, Texas, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Six Nigerian-Americans have secured electoral victories in the 2026 United States midterm elections, winning political offices across different levels of government. Most of the victories were recorded under the Democratic Party, with candidates securing positions in local government and state legislatures.

Washington DC Among those reported to have won are Will Jawando, Junior Ezeonu, Oye Owolewa, Carol Kazeem and Segun Adeyina and Gabe Okoye. However, Jawando won the race for Montgomery county executive in Maryland, defeating Republican candidate Esther Wells. Jawando won the election for Montgomery County Executive, defeating Republican Esther Wells.

Also read Excitement As Four Nigerian-Americans Win US Midterm Elections

Jawando Wins Montgomery County Executive Race

Earlier, results published by NBC Washington on Wednesday showed Jawando with 237,383 votes, representing 78.15 per cent, against Wells's 66,383 votes, or 21.85 per cent, with 72 per cent of the expected vote counted. The 43-year-old, an at-large council member who suffered a heart attack in early September, had bested council colleagues Andrew Friedson and Evan Glass in the competitive June primary, running on a campaign to boost education funding and affordable housing.

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He was born in Montgomery County to Olayinka Jawando, a Nigerian immigrant, and an American mother. The Baltimore Banner and The Washington Post have previously reported on his Nigerian heritage and political career. Jawando, a member of the Montgomery County Council before the election, is the son of a Nigerian father and an American mother.

In Texas, 27-year-old Ezeonu, also a Democrat, secured a seat in the state's House of Representatives for District 101 after defeating incumbent Chris Turner in the Democratic primary. Ezeonu, 27, defeated Christ Turner, 54, to secure a seat in the state's House of Representatives for District 101, Texas. He had defeated Turner in the Democratic primary. Ezeonu was the only candidate on the November general election ballot after no Republican opponent entered the race.

Ezeonu Secures Texas State House Seat

His campaign biography says he was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, and moved to Texas at the age of two. He was elected to the Grand Prairie City Council in 2021 and later became the city's youngest mayor pro tempore. The 51st, a local news publication, reported that Owolewa secured 69 per cent of the vote, against independent candidate Elissa Silverman's 21 per cent.

Owolewa won an at-large seat on the District of Columbia council in Washington, secured 69 percent of the vote to best independent candidate Elissa Silverman's 21 percent. He was previously shadow representative in January 2021. Owolewa based his political identity on his Nigerian roots. Born to Nigerian immigrants from Kwara and Osun, the pharmacist said he was often bullied in school for his name.

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Owolewa Wins DC Council Seat

Owolewa, a pharmacist and the son of Nigerian immigrants from Kwara and Osun states, previously served as the District's elected shadow representative, a position that advocates for statehood but does not carry voting rights in the US Congress. Meanwhile, Kazeem, also a Democrat, retained her seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 159. She contested on the Democratic Party platform against Republican Michael Bannon.

Kazeem defeated Michael Bannon, Republican candidate, to retain her seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for District 159. Election results published by MultiState Elections listed Kazeem as the winner of the race. Kazeem was among eight Nigerian-Americans who won legislative seats in the 2022 US midterm elections. Adeyina, a Nigerian-born Democratic incumbent, was seeking re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives for District 110, where he faced Republican Charles Lollar.

Kazeem And Adeyina Retain Legislative Seats

Adeyina won re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives for District 110. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's election tracker initially showed Adeyina leading Lollar with 1,353 votes against 689, but only eight per cent of the estimated votes had been counted at the time of that update. Adeyina was first elected to the Georgia House in 2022 and represents parts of Gwinnett County.

His official legislative biography says he is the executive director of the Nigerian American Public Advisory Committee, an organisation involved in voter education and registration among immigrant communities. Okoye, who retained his District 102 seat in Georgia. The US midterm elections are held halfway through a president's four-year term and determine the composition of Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats contested in the 2026 elections.