Nigerian American Football Association Vice-President Remanded Over Alleged Sexual Assault

The Vice-President of the Nigerian American Football Association, Oluwaseye Obatolu, has been remanded in a correctional centre in Lagos State over an alleged sexual assault case. The case has drawn attention due to the association's recent public engagement on safeguarding and consent issues.

The Vice-President of the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), Oluwaseye Obatolu , has been remanded in a correctional centre in Lagos State over an alleged sexual assault case filed by the Lagos State Government.

According to a certified true copy of the proceedings obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, trial judge Rahman Oshodi ordered Mr Obatolu's remand at a correctional centre in the state. This marks the third attempt to bring the defendant before the court, following his reported failure to appear on two earlier dates. The charge in case marked ID/27718C/2026 and dated 2 February alleges that the offence occurred on 24 April 2024 at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos.

Mr Obatolu faces one count of sexual assault by penetration, contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Under that provision, sexual assault by penetration covers non-penile forms of penetration and attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment upon conviction. The prosecution charge and accompanying filings were signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, 'for: Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.

' Mr Obatolu, in addition to his roles in the corporate world, serves as vice-president of NAFA, an organisation established in 2019 to oversee the development and regulation of American football in Nigeria. NAFA's objectives include promoting contact and non-contact American football competitions, regulating the sport, developing leagues for local and international competitions, and creating opportunities for people 'of all ages, background and abilities' within the game.

The association also seeks to advance broader social development goals through sports, including health promotion, education, gender inclusion, youth development and economic opportunities. Although the association's website lists Mr Obatolu as vice-president, it does not state when he assumed the position. Mr Obatolu has, however, publicly represented the association at sports development programmes and tournaments in recent years.

In May 2025, he told The Nation newspaper that NAFA was building 'a formidable Team Nigeria' ahead of the African Flag Football Tournament in Egypt. The case has also drawn attention because of NAFA's recent public engagement on safeguarding and consent issues. On 30 April 2026, the association organised a Sexual Assault Awareness Month programme themed 'Understanding Consent and Safeguarding in Everyday Spaces,' focusing on consent, accountability and safeguarding within sports and professional environments.

The court has handled a growing number of such matters, with defendants frequently remanded while awaiting bail rulings or legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution





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Nigerian American Football Association Oluwaseye Obatolu Sexual Assault Remand Lagos State

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