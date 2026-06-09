Nigerian Airstrikes Target ISWAP in Borno, Destroy Vehicles and Kill Insurgents

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted precision airstrikes against ISWAP fighters in northern Borno State, destroying several vehicles and killing scores of insurgents near Cross Kauwa and Ali Sherifti. The operations, based on intelligence from ISR platforms, highlight the effectiveness of air power in counterterrorism efforts.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai executed a series of precise airstrikes against suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP ) in northern Borno State , resulting in the destruction of multiple vehicles and the elimination of numerous insurgents near Cross Kauwa and Ali Sherifti.

According to military sources, the first operation began late on June 6 after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform identified approximately twelve vehicles hidden beneath trees in a suspected terrorist staging area near Cross Kauwa. A strike aircraft then conducted a precision attack on the location, destroying four vehicles and causing the insurgents to scatter. In a separate engagement at Ali Sherifti early the next day, intelligence indicated that ISWAP fighters were preparing to launch attacks on nearby communities.

Air assets located eight suspected terrorists concealed under a single tree and executed a precision strike that killed five of them, while three managed to flee before the strike. Military officials added that a follow-up strike was carried out after four additional insurgents were observed moving toward a hidden vehicle. The military further reported that around ten suspected terrorists later attempted to regroup approximately 250 meters south of the original strike site at Cross Kauwa.

These actions form part of the continuous efforts by Operation Hadin Kai to disrupt terrorist activities and degrade insurgent logistics and mobility networks across the North-East region. Military authorities emphasized that the strikes demonstrate the increasing effectiveness of intelligence-led air operations in counterterrorism efforts, highlighting the integration of surveillance and rapid response to neutralize threats before they can harm civilians.

The operations underscore the Nigerian Air Force's role in supporting ground forces and maintaining pressure on militant groups operating in the region, with the aim of restoring security and stability in affected areas. Continuous monitoring and precise engagement are key components of the broader strategy to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and prevent the resurgence of such groups in the North-East





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ISWAP Operation Hadin Kai Borno State Airstrikes Counterterrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zulum hails Tinubu, military over rescue of 360 Borno captivesGovernor Zulum commends President Tinubu and the military for the successful rescue of 360 Borno captives from Mandara Mountains, renewing hope in the figh

Read more »

Ndume Reacts to Rescue of Kidnapped Victims by Nigerian Army in BornoFormer Senate Leader Ali Ndume has commended the Nigerian Army for its role in securing the release of hundreds of residents of Ngoshe community in Borno State from insurgent captivity. The military recently rescued 360 victims who had been held captive by insurgents since March.

Read more »

‘Let Americans take over Mandara mountains’ — Ndume pushes for US military base in BornoSenator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has called for the establishment of a United States military base in Borno State, saying

Read more »

Zulum commends Nigerian military over rescue of 360 abductees in BornoBorno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has commended the Nigerian military, particularly troops of Operation Hadin Kai, for the successful rescue of 360

Read more »