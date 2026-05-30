Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Attributes Retiree Payment Delays to Inherited Bureaucratic Challenges Amid Ongoing Reforms

NAMA responds to retirees' allegations, citing systemic pension issues from prior administrations while highlighting recent welfare improvements and steps toward settling outstanding benefits under current leadership.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has addressed the ongoing delays in the payment of outstanding retirees' benefits, attributing the issue to deep-rooted bureaucratic, policy, and pension-related complexities inherited from past governments.

The agency, under the leadership of Managing Director Farouk Umar, emphasized that concrete steps are being taken to resolve the backlog. This statement responds to allegations of neglect by former employees. NAMA acknowledged the right of retirees to voice concerns but stressed the need to contextualize the problem.

A spokesperson, Musa, clarified that the unpaid benefits are not a result of the current administration's actions but stem from systemic challenges, including policy implementation gaps, pension complications, and bureaucratic hurdles inherent in public sector financial management. He noted that the present leadership has renewed focus, securing approvals and engaging stakeholders to process settlements. The agency highlighted that statutory procedures-documentation, budget allocation, administrative review, and government approval-are mandatory before disbursement, and circumventing these would be improper.

Contrary to claims of neglect, NAMA pointed to significant welfare reforms under Farouk, such as the full implementation of Staff Conditions of Service, a feat previous administrations failed to achieve despite worker agitation. Additionally, a new salary structure has been approved and implemented, boosting employee remuneration and positioning NAMA as a motivated, efficient institution in the aviation sector. The agency underscored its commitment to improving employee conditions and resolving inherited institutional challenges





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Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Retiree Benefits Pension Delays Farouk Umar Bureaucratic Challenges Welfare Reforms Salary Structure Aviation Sector

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