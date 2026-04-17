Nigerian Airlines Shun Subsidies, Demand Fair Aviation Fuel Prices

Nigerian airline operators are calling for stable and fair market prices for aviation fuel instead of government subsidies, warning of severe economic consequences if the sector faces disruption due to volatile fuel costs. Aviation is highlighted as a critical economic enabler beyond serving the elite.

Nigerian airline operators have firmly stated their opposition to seeking government subsidies, instead advocating for authorities to implement measures that ensure aviation fuel is available at fair and stable market prices. This crucial stance was articulated by Obiora Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria, during a recent interview with Channels Television. Okonkwo conveyed the sector's significant apprehension regarding the escalating and unpredictable nature of aviation fuel costs, emphasizing that their primary request is not financial aid but a predictable pricing mechanism.

Okonkwo elaborated on the vital role aviation plays in the Nigerian economy, asserting that it transcends being a mere service for the affluent. He highlighted its fundamental importance in facilitating commerce and ensuring mobility throughout the nation. His words underscored the notion that aviation acts as a potent catalyst and an indispensable enabler, with its impact extending far beyond the elite. He urged policymakers to cultivate a deeper understanding of the broader socio-economic ramifications of the aviation sector on the lives of ordinary Nigerians and the nation's overall economic health.

Reflecting on the industry's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Okonkwo drew a comparison between Nigeria's support for its aviation sector and that provided by other nations. He noted that while governments globally made aviation a priority for support, Nigerian operators received only a minimal amount of assistance, totaling approximately N4 billion, which he deemed insignificant. Despite this lack of substantial support, the sector demonstrated remarkable resilience and managed to survive. However, Okonkwo cautioned that the current challenges, particularly the extreme volatility in aviation fuel pricing, represent a far more perilous threat to the industry's continued existence.

He described a concerning market dynamic where, although some fuel marketers continue to sell at expected rates, the product frequently becomes scarce, only to reappear later at significantly inflated prices. This situation, he characterized, creates a quasi-black market for aviation fuel, undermining fair competition and stability. Okonkwo issued a stern warning about the severe and widespread economic repercussions that would ensue should aviation operations face any significant disruption. These consequences would include substantial job losses across the sector and its associated industries, increased financial pressure on banks as airlines struggle to service loans, and a general destabilization of various interconnected economic activities.

To address these pressing issues, Okonkwo called for enhanced regulatory oversight from government bodies. He also implored fuel marketers to take internal responsibility, urging them to identify and expose any individuals or entities within their ranks responsible for distorting fuel prices. Demonstrating a commitment to collective action, Okonkwo stated that airline operators are prepared to implement stringent measures, including blacklisting suppliers found to be engaging in predatory pricing practices. He emphasized that if regulatory bodies are unable to pinpoint the culprits, the marketers themselves must step forward and identify them. The willingness to blacklist erring suppliers stems from the understanding that their business relies on consistent sales, and by withholding patronage, operators can exert pressure for fairer practices. Okonkwo concluded by reiterating that a collapse in the aviation sector would inevitably lead to a broader economic downturn, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between aviation's health and the nation's economic well-being





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