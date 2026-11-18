Joint Task Force North East conducts air strikes in Borno State, neutralizing 21 ISWAP fighters including key leaders and disrupting IED networks.

The Air Assets of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have executed precision air strikes that resulted in the neutralization of 21 Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP) fighters. These operations, which took place between 16 and 17 November 2026, targeted terrorist strongholds in the Monguno and South Lake Chad areas of Borno State. In addition to those killed, ten other militants suffered severe injuries during the separate military engagements.

Disruption of ISWAP IED Networks

Captain Mohammed Goni, acting as the Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI Headquarters, confirmed the details of the operation in a statement issued on 18 November 2026. He explained that the first strike was initiated following specific intelligence reports indicating that ISWAP fighters were advancing towards the town of Monguno. The command structure reacted swiftly to this threat by deploying an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for surveillance.

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The surveillance drone successfully identified terrorists moving along a bush path located northeast of Monguno. Acting on this real-time intelligence, the military launched a precision air strike that neutralized seven fighters. Among those eliminated were key members of the terrorist group's Improvised Explosive Device (IED) network. Further confirmation from the scene revealed that ABBA BOMMA, identified as a key expert within the IED team, was incapacitated by the strike.

In addition to the fatalities, four other fighters sustained severe injuries during this specific engagement in the Monguno area. The removal of ABBA BOMMA and his team members represents a significant setback for the insurgents' ability to deploy complex explosive devices, which have historically been a major threat to security forces and civilians in the region.

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Decapitation of ISWAP Leadership

A separate operation conducted in Arinna, located within the South Lake Chad area, delivered a heavy blow to the leadership hierarchy of ISWAP. Captain Mohammed Goni reported that precision air strikes in this location targeted prominent figures within the terrorist organization's command structure. Among those neutralized in this sector was MALLAM SHARKI, a notable member of the group's Shura Council.

MALLAM SHARKI also served as the Amirul Amniya, a role equivalent to Provost Commander within the group's internal security and operational oversight. His elimination, alongside other high-ranking operatives, directly degrades the organizational command and control capabilities of ISWAP in the South Lake Chad region. The military confirmed that several terrorist motorcycles were also destroyed during these targeted strikes, further limiting the mobility of remaining combatants.

Operational Impact and Future Strategy

The cumulative effect of these two distinct operations accounted for a total of 21 ISWAP fighters neutralized and 10 severely injured across the Borno State theater of operations. Captain Mohammed Goni emphasized that these strikes have significantly degraded the group's leadership structure and disrupted its critical IED network. The degradation of these operational capabilities is intended to weaken the group's overall effectiveness in the region.

The Theatre Command has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining sustained operational pressure on terrorist elements until lasting peace and normalcy are restored across the North East. By targeting both tactical specialists and strategic leadership, the military aims to create a compounding effect that hinders ISWAP's ability to reorganize and launch further attacks. This strategic approach continues to rely on high-quality intelligence and rapid aerial response to maintain the operational edge.