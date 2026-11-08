Nigerian Air Force Reshuffles 67 Senior Officers to Boost Combat Readiness

The Nigerian Air Force appointed 67 senior officers to new strategic roles on November 7, aiming to enhance operational effectiveness against insurgency threats in the North-east.

The Nigerian Air Force has executed a significant leadership realignment by reshuffling 67 senior officers across its operational commands, military training institutions, and strategic defence establishments. This major personnel move is explicitly designed to strengthen the service's operational effectiveness and provide robust support for ongoing military campaigns against insurgency and other persistent security threats facing the nation.

Key Command Appointments Announced

Chief of the Air Staff Kelvin Aneke, who holds the rank of air marshal, formally approved these critical appointments on 7 November. The directive affects key positions not only within the Nigerian Air Force headquarters but also extends to operational commands, Defence Headquarters, and the Office of the National Security Adviser. This wide-ranging adjustment signals a comprehensive effort to reorganize high-level command structures in response to evolving national security needs.

Also read Mixed fortunes for Nigerian swimmers in Dakar

New Leaders for Anti-Insurgency Operations

A central focus of this reshuffle is the appointment of a new leader for Operation Hadin Kai, the joint task force actively fighting against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents in Nigeria's North-east theatre. The Nigerian Air Force has served as a key agency in this fight, routinely deploying vital air assets to support ground troops. The newly appointed leadership is expected to leverage their professional competencies and experience to align with the service's evolving institutional priorities.

Strategic Roles at Headquarters and Defence Units

Within the Nigerian Air Force headquarters, Adeniran Ademuwagun was appointed chief of transformation and innovation, while Nnamdi Ananaba took on the role of chief of operations. Other significant appointments at the headquarters include Precious Amadi as chief of air intelligence, Enebong Efiom as chief of training, and Ahmed Bakari as air provost marshal. John Laoye was appointed chief of aircraft engineering, Mohammed Ibrahim became chairman of the air expo and international liaison, and Adebayo Kehinde was named chief of civil-military relations. Additionally, MA Sulaiman serves as chief of communications and information systems, and Simon Peters acts as coordinator for the project implementation team.

Advertisement

Operational Command Restructuring

The leadership changes also impact the operational commands directly involved in combat and logistics. Nnaemeka Ilo was appointed air officer commanding the Tactical Air Command, while Bashir Mamman took over the Mobility Command. Olufemi Ogunsina became the air officer commanding of the Logistics Command, and Michael Onyebashi was appointed to head the Special Operations Command. Furthermore, FCS Nwakara assumed the role of air officer commanding the Ground Training Command, ensuring that all operational branches have fresh strategic direction.

Deployments to National Security Institutions

Several officers were deployed to strategic positions at Defence Headquarters and other national security institutions to bolster inter-agency cooperation. Usman Abdullahi was appointed director of defence operations at Defence Headquarters, and Elijah Ebiowe moved to the Office of the National Security Adviser as deputy coordinator for national intelligence. At the Defence Intelligence Agency, Idi Sani was appointed deputy chief of defence intelligence, and David Pwajok became the director of technical services. Z.A. Usman took over as director of cyber operations, while Edward Gabkwet was appointed director of civil-military relations at Defence Headquarters.

Timeline for Handover and Integration

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, released a statement on Sunday clarifying the timeline for these transitions. He stated that all affected officers are expected to assume their new appointments and complete the necessary handover and takeover formalities by 13 November. This strict deadline ensures minimal disruption to ongoing operations and allows for a swift integration of the new leadership into their respective roles across the various military and security establishments.